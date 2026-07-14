RMT Accountants adds three new recruits to Durham office team

John Aitken, Oliver Swan and Aidan Turner of RMT Accountants & Business Advisors' Durham office

Due to the continuing growth of its Durham office, RMT Accountants & Business Advisors has added to its existing team by bringing in three new recruits.

John Aitken has joined RMT’s Belmont Business Park-based team as an assistant manager, with Aidan Turner and Oliver Swan taking up positions as accountants in the Corporate Services team.

John brings more than a decade’s experience to his new role, which he gained at professional services firms across the North East.

He holds an Accounting & Finance degree from Northumbria University and is now responsible for managing the delivery of accounting services across the portfolio of SME and family company clients.

He has also taken on the responsibility of managing the office’s Making Tax Digital service to relevant clients.

Aidan completed a three-year accountancy apprenticeship before moving to RMT, while Oliver has previously worked in banking and professional services positions.

Aidan holds the Level 3 diploma from the Association of Accounting Technicians, with Oliver holding the Level 2 AAT diploma. Both are now working towards completing their professional qualifications with RMT’s support.

John Aitken says: “From our first meeting, I got a very positive impression of the firm and the people here, and I could see the opportunities for personal and professional progression that joining RMT would offer.

“I’m enjoying being part of a friendly, professional team that’s been more than willing to help me as I’ve settled in.

“There’s a lot for me to learn, but I’m very pleased to have made the move here and excited about my future career prospects.”

Part of the Sumer Group, the UK’s fastest-growing accountancy firm, RMT Accountants & Business Advisors provides a full range of financial and business advisory services through its specialist teams covering audit, accountancy, tax, medical and healthcare, corporate finance and restructuring.

David Holloway, director at RMT Accountants & Business Advisors, adds: “John, Aidan and Oliver are all very impressive people and practitioners, and have already shown themselves to be excellent additions to the team.

“Our business is growing across all our different service lines and we’re continuing to recruit talented people to ensure our clients always have access to the expertise they require.”

Sumer is the UK and Ireland’s leading mid-market accountancy practice, delivering professional support to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and employs over 3,000 staff across more than 60 offices.