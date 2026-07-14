County Durham reservoir investment set-up begins

Work is beginning to prepare for a £12m investment to maintain and enhance Waskerley Reservoir, in County Durham.

Northumbrian Water is carrying out a project at the site over five years, working in phases to avoid bird ground nesting periods, while also taking advantage of drier months to make best progress.

The work will include the installation of pipework into the dam structure and connecting with Waskerley Beck, which will enhance the safety of the site by increasing the ability to reduce water levels more quickly, if needed.

The reservoir sits on Muggleswick Common in the North Pennines, between Stanhope and Edmundbyers, and Northumbrian Water has been working with Natural England and ecological experts to ensure the project is delivered in a way that protects the area’s flora and fauna. This has included adding two years to the phased delivery programme, to take the nesting seasons into account.

Work being delivered between now and November 2026 will be at a low level, helping prepare for the next element of work, in 2027, which will take place to the east of the dam. Phases three and four, planned for 2028 and 2029, will involve working on and around the dam itself, which will require temporary restrictions on visitors’ rights of way.

Currently scheduled for 2030, the fifth phase will largely involve restoring the working areas to ensure the site is restored to its normal condition.

Work will be carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner, Esh-Stantec.

Mike Foster, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “This work is part of a series of investments across our reservoirs to support the continued and enhanced resilience and safety of our sites.

“We’ve worked closely with ecological experts and the Natural England team to make sure we plan this work in a way that is sensitive and protective of species that call Waskerley home, and the project has been phased to take this into account.

“Work in the first two years will be visible, and we are liaising with local residents to keep them informed, and we would like to thank the site’s neighbours and visitors for their patience while this work takes place. We do not anticipate requiring any access restrictions for visitors until at least 2028, and we will work to help people understand these at the appropriate time.”