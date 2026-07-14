Dragons’ Den star honours ‘outstanding’ Bishop Auckland students

Sara Davies presents her award to Ruby Wilson

Dragons’ Den star helps celebrate virtues of

outstanding Bishop Auckland students

DRAGONS’ Den star and entrepreneur Sara Davies returned to her old school for an awards event celebrating the “outstanding character” of its students.

St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College, at Bishop Auckland, staged its third annual Virtue Awards Evening with Sara as guest of honour.

The awards honoured more than 60 students for demonstrating key virtues at the heart of the school community, including respect, compassion, resilience, justice, honesty, self-belief, responsibility and confidence.

Sara highlighted the importance of the virtues being celebrated and their lasting impact beyond school: “That’s what you are being celebrated for tonight. To every single student sat in the audience, well done, not for what you do but for who you are,” she said.

In her address, Sara spoke about how honesty, resilience and confidence have helped shape her career, adding: “I know what an impact the teachers in this school had on my personal development and that made me into the person I am today.”

A video from former student Emil Franci, now a radio and TV presenter, opened the second half of the evening. “Congratulations for being recognised for someone who stands out, simply for being who you are,” said Emil.

Proud families filled the hall, with many parents visibly moved as their children were commended for being positive, kind and resilient.

Assistant Headteacher, Natalie Rose, said: “In a society where young people so often face pressures, scrutiny and criticism, it is wonderful to be reminded of how incredible the young adults within our community are.

“The students are at the heart of St John’s and are what makes it such a wonderful learning community, and that is something really worth celebrating!”

Stuart McGhee, CEO of Bishop Hogarth Catholic Education Trust, who attended the event, added: “It was an incredible evening, and I am immensely proud that St John’s holds this event to celebrate the fantastic young people within its community. Recognising students for their outstanding character and values, as well as their achievements, is something truly special.”

Key award winners: Sara Davies Award – Ruby Wilson (pictured); Community Angel Award – Maya Watson; KS5 Eagle Awards – Ezri Harmer & Lily Hill; KS4 Eagle Award – Matthew; Bishop Kevin Award – Joshua.