Residents take first look at Banks’ plans for proposed new Great Ayton residential development

A visitor to Banks Property's Great Ayton event speaking to members of the project team

Dozens of local people have been taking their first look at plans for a proposed new residential development in a North Yorkshire village.

Developer Banks Property is bringing forward plans for a new development to the west of Great Ayton, which would see up to 130 homes being built on a 6.5 hectare site on the northern side of the A173.

The family-owned firm held two consultation events in the village to introduce its proposals to local people, with more than 60 people attending across the two sessions.

Members of the project team were on hand to speak to visitors about the plans, answer their questions and collect their feedback, which will now be factored into the completion of the planning application that Banks Property expects to submit to North Yorkshire Council later this year.

The proposed development would include a 30 per cent provision of affordable housing, as well as a biodiversity net gain of at least ten per cent, and would also see new areas of public open space and green corridors being created within the site.

A range of different property types would be built to meet different local needs, with a new road being built off the A173 to allow access to the site.

Jamilah Hassan, community relations manager at the Banks Group, says: “We’re grateful to everyone who took the time to come along to talk to us about our proposals and pleased with the level of engagement that we’ve been able to achieve so far around this project.

“This will be a high-quality development in which we’re looking to create a range of sustainable, contemporary homes in a great location that is well connected to local facilities, with the high proportion of affordable housing that it includes giving more people an even greater opportunity to stay in or move to the area.

“Our project team will now work towards completing the planning application for this project and we will continue to keep the local community informed of its progress in the coming months.”

For further information on Banks Property’s proposed Great Ayton development, please visit www.banksgroup.co.uk/greatayton

The Banks Property project team can be contacted t any time via greatayton@banksgroup.co.uk