Rangeford Villages Set to Reduce Carbon Emissions with New Photovoltaic Installation at Wadswick Green

February 2026: Rangeford Villages is pleased to announce the installation of photovoltaic (PV) cells at Wadswick Green in Corsham, marking a significant step forward in the village’s commitment to sustainability, carbon reduction and responsible long-term cost management.

The project involved the installation of photovoltaic cells on the villages Pavilion roof, alongside the provision of safe access and maintenance infrastructure. This capital works initiative aligns with Rangeford’s wider environmental strategy to reduce reliance on non-renewable energy sources while helping to offset the running costs of village facilities through lower energy bills.

The primary objectives of the PV installation are to reduce Wadswick Green’s carbon footprint, lower ongoing building operating costs through energy efficiency, demonstrate Rangeford Villages’ commitment to sustainable practices, and to meet stakeholder expectations around environmental responsibility.

Following a comprehensive site assessment conducted by independent third-party specialists, Vision Zero Consult, the Pavilion roof was identified as the most suitable location to deliver optimal performance and a timely return on investment. The project has been fully funded from existing reserves, and the installation is expected to deliver approximately a 20% reduction in energy costs associated with running the Pavilion.

Howard Nankivell, Chief Executive Officer of Rangeford Villages, commented:

“This project reflects our continued focus on reducing our environmental impact while making sensible, long-term investments that benefit our villages. By installing solar PV at Wadswick Green, we are lowering carbon emissions, reducing energy costs and taking another practical step towards a more sustainable future.”

To ensure long-term performance, monitoring systems will be installed to track energy generation and consumption, alongside a planned maintenance programme. The installation is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 20 tonnes of CO₂ per year.

This project represents another important milestone in Rangeford Villages’ commitment to creating sustainable, future-focused retirement communities.