Multi-award-winning Managed IT Services Provider razorblue has been recognised once again with its latest win at the North East Business Awards.

Over the last four years razorblue has seen turnover increase by 128% and is on target to reach £20m turnover by 2023, completing its second acquisition in as many years earlier in 2021 and gaining over 50 clients in its most recent financial year.

The North East Business Awards were back in person this year and top businesses from across the region gathered to celebrate their success. razorblue was shortlisted in two categories: High Growth and Ambition, and Services – being awarded the top prize for the latter.

This award recognises professional service organisations that have demonstratable strength in service excellence, service differentiation, business growth and innovation. Judges, Peacock Medical Group, were looking to identify a company that has achieved and exceeded quantifiable business goals while delivering a market leading service to their customers.

razorblue prides itself on having a technology-focused and relationship-driven approach which has led to near 100 per cent client retention and delivering five-star service in all aspects of the business.

Dan Kitchen, CEO at razorblue said: “We’re delighted and honoured to have won the Services Award at the North East Business Awards and to be finalists in the High Growth and Ambition Award.

“The Services Award recognises the incredible commitment of our staff and our strength in service excellence and innovation, which has been achieved through delivering the highest standard of service to our customers and constantly working to deliver the best fit solutions.

“We have big plans for 2022, but our focus remains on service delivery and exceeding customer expectations. A huge thank you to our fantastic team for their ongoing efforts and commitment, especially over the last 20 months.”

Founded in 2007 by CEO Dan Kitchen, razorblue has grown from just 2 employees to over 135, with a 35 per cent headcount growth in the last year alone.

Now with seven offices and teams across the UK, razorblue works with over 500 businesses providing a wide range of services including managed IT support, connectivity, cloud solutions and business software.