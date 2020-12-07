Gambling has been around since ancient times. An undeniable fact is that society and technology were completely different from today. The earliest evidence of gambling dates as far back as 2,300BC. People were using small stones and other natural items instead of dice. Nowadays, people can play their favourite casino games even while waiting for the bus. This is possible thanks to the advent of technology that dramatically changed every business sector, including the gambling industry.

Gambling is more accessible than ever. Casino naysayers often express public health concerns in relation to the rise in problem gambling rates, but the continuous improvement of online casino gaming in parallel with technological innovation cannot be stopped. After all, technology is a vital force that drives forward every business sector.

Gambling Regulations in the UK – Overview

The United Kingdom is a country that is often referred to as a role model when it comes to gambling regulations. The country takes pride in its well-developed and proliferating gambling industry that boosts the country’s economy and keeps the provision of gambling activities within regulated and safe parameters.

What is notable about the UK’s gambling regulatory frameworks is that it encompasses both the online and the offline branches of the sector. The Gambling Act of 2005 is the main legislation that governs the gambling industry. The UK’s gambling regulatory authority is the UK Gambling Commission that has the power to issue, suspend, and revoke licenses. In addition to that, it is responsible for safeguarding the integrity of the gambling market and preventing it from malicious operators.

According to survey data from the Gambling Commission, the Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) of the gambling industry in the UK for the period from October 2018 to September 2019 is £14.3 billion. The figures further reveal that the country generated £2.1 billion GGY from remote betting for the same period, marking an increased interest in online gambling.

Mobile Gaming in the UK

Portable devices such as smartphones and tablets are an integral part of our lives. The modern hand-held devices have so many functions, allowing people to take pictures and even go online even on the go. This, on the other hand, grants easy access to various gambling websites that offer a myriad of mobile-compatible games. In addition to that, a huge number of regulated casino sites in the UK are accessible via in-browser and dedicated apps.

In the UK, a huge number of casino fans prefer playing via their phones as it is easier and they are not confined to stay at home for hours. According to a report released by the UKGC, mobile phones are among the most popular methods of remote gambling as of 2019. It was revealed that mobile phone use for gambling reached 50%, marking a 6% increase compared to 2018. The majority of the people who tend to use their smartphones for gambling belong to the young age groups. The Commission found that 76% of the mobile players are between 18 and 24 years old, 72% are between 25 and 34 years old, and 66% are between 35 and 44 years old. Only 14% of the surveyed people are above 65 years old.

According to the report, the individuals who are using their smartphones for gambling purposes are way more than the ones using laptops or another portable device.

Mobile Phones Foster Gambling Addictions

Gambling is a popular pastime among many UK residents. Industry experts claim that the increased accessibility to gambling websites is closely related to the increased rates of gambling-related problems. A plethora of gambling products are available on the Internet and these can be reached via various non-computer devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. As we already mentioned above, mobile gambling is mostly conducted by young people, who seem to be more susceptible to gambling addictions.

The UK Gambling Commission tries to tackle the problem by introducing various strict measures. In November 2020, news emerged on the surface that the UKGC mulls over the introduction of a £100 loss limit as a study revealed that this is the amount most UK residents can afford to lose. The regulator called for public consultation on the matter.