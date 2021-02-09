Most auto accidents involve getting hit from the rear. According to a report by Austroads, a high percentage of rear-end accidents result in serious injuries. This has led to a rise in compensation claims by victims of rear-end accidents. The common injuries emanating from such crashes include neck, spinal, and whiplash injuries. These are costly to manage, and a car accident attorney can help you get compensation for your damages.

What are the leading causes of rear-end car crashes?

There are various causes of rear-end car accidents. These include the state of the vehicle, the read environment, and the driver characteristics. In such accidents, it’s not easy to determine who is at fault. However, you can identify the fault by carefully examining the circumstances of the accident. Rear-end crashes are dangerous and can result in different types of serious injuries.

What is the legal remedy for rear-end collisions?

Car accident attorneys los angeles will help you deal with rear-end car crashes.

Such accidents can cause severe injuries and damages, and the professionals will help determine your eligibility for a compensation claim. The monetary damages include to claim for include;

Hospital expenses

Damage to your vehicle

Lost income

Inability to work

Pain and suffering

How can I file a rear-end collision lawsuit?

After the accident, file the lawsuit immediately before the statute of limitation expires. Moreover, hire a professional car accident lawyer to help you file the claim. The expert will compile your evidence and guide you on the court process. There are various things to know, though. These are;

Stay calm

After the accident, remain calm and don’t give details to anyone concerning the accident. Don’t admit fault or talk about who’s to blame at this point.

Gather evidence

Record statements by the driver, and collect other details like the drive’s name, contacts, address, license number, and insurance information. Also, get some witnesses from the scene and save their contacts. Get a description of the road condition, weather conditions, traffic, and images of the vehicles. Videos will also come in handy; take some if possible.

Seek medical help

Seek medical attention instantly. You may not notice some injuries at first, but some can be fatal. Moreover, attorneys from the insurance company may belittle your injuries if you lack medical reports as proof of treatment.

How will a car accident attorney help?

If you incur severe injuries from a rear-end car crash, an attorney will help seek compensation. They will not only help in filing a claim but will offer full representation during the court process. The lawyer will ensure the protection of your rights. That’s not all! They will negotiate with other attorneys from the insurance firm. And this ensures that you get the rightful dues for your damages.

Final thoughts

Rear-end car collisions are common and can result in different types of injuries. If you incur damages from such accidents, seek help from a car accident lawyer, and they will guide you appropriately. Also, understand the statute of limitations regarding your case, and file a claim immediately.