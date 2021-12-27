There are specific standards that every business has to comply with. When you fail to comply and avoid these regulations, in that case, you will get caught by the relevant authority, and the result of not playing by the rules attracts hefty fines and damages to the reputation of your business. The best thing is to comply with the word go to be at peace and protect your consumers. It is vital to ensure that your business operations are entirely run as per the law.

Although this is important, it can be a complex and tedious task. This is why you have to find the best partners who can assure you of compliance with your business facility and products. Check this article. You will read details about the importance of slip resistance testing. Keep reading to learn why this is important for your business.

Slip testing

Your flooring is tested by a tribometer, a floor slip resistance tester. This test is done to establish a high susceptibility for slips and falls on your floor. The floor slip-resistant testing is also known as friction testing. This task is done by qualified professionals who thoroughly examine your floor to ensure safety. This is a vital part of your company that you must never forget. Floor slip testing is among many other tasks that business owners have to cover before opening their business operations. You must ensure the safety of everyone who will enter your business buildings.

As per statistics, the leading cause of accidents in many workplaces is slips and falls. Therefore as a business owner, you are fully responsible for your client’s safety and employees. Before you open doors for your business operations, ensure you have put the best precautions in place to make sure that your floor is safe for people to walk on.

Advantages of slip testing

In every state, building owners are supposed to test the flooring of the business premises. Your floor must meet the safety standard requirement to be slip-resistant. One advantage of trusting qualified experts is to have the right equipment. These professionals also have special training and expertise hence will effectively do this task. The testing should be done on dry floors and, if or where applicable, when wet. The outcome is determined by multiple aspects, including the floor type and your state. The regulations differ in different counties. Hence when you find a qualified expert, they will do it as per the rules in your state.

Another reason you should engage qualified experts is that they give you a professional opinion on how you can improve your flooring when necessary. Some of the measures you can use include coating and tape to ensure that your building is safe as per the requirements.

Slip-resistant testing is also mandatory whenever someone falls on the building, and the blame is on the floor. An expert partner has to do the slip testing to establish if the fall was an accident or due to incorrect flooring or maintenance. In this case, the testing is paid for by the defense attorney or the insurer.