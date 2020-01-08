J&B Recycling has unveiled its updated brand which reflects how the company has changed since it was established over 20 years ago – showcasing itself as an environmentally focused operation with a high standard of service.

The brand updating includes a new website, a redesigned logo and updating of the vehicle fleet branding.

Vikki Jackson-Smith, Managing Director at J&B Recycling said: “We needed to update the branding for a cleaner look, to better show we operate within a state-of-the-art environment, are a forward-thinking business and to reflect the level of investment we have made over the past 3 years.

“Although the logo and website have worked well for us until now, we are growing as a company and want to show that we are moving from strength to strength.”

The new logo and website were designed by Ryze Agency. Dave Smith, CEO at Ryze said: “J&B Recycling is a hugely successful company, growing at a fast rate.”

“We’ve created a completely new online experience that suitably represents the values of the business and the level it is operating at today, competing with the biggest names in recycling.”

Matt Cole, Creative Director at Ryze said: “It is important for a company such as J&B Recycling to update its branding, as it needed to reflect its standing as a sector leader.

The company decided to stick with its trademark blue and yellow colours for recognition and says the new website will offer new functions such as requests for quotes.

Take a look at the new J&B Recycling branding and website here.