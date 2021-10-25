Northumbrian Water’s Innovation Festival sees record-breaking year as almost 4000 people from over 40 countries around the world took part in ‘The Brilliant Get-Together’.

The festival, which has been running since 2017, took place earlier this week, and saw huge guests including Louis Theroux, Mr Motivator and Magid Magid delivering talks on innovation, inspiration and the importance of hope.

Innovators from across the globe, including Australia, Zimbabwe, India, America, Greece, Poland and China, took part in a number of sprints, hacks and dashes aimed at solving some of biggest problems facing the water industry – including water poverty and leakage.

The four-day event, which started on Monday 18th October, took place in a hybrid format – which meant that innovators could choose to log on virtually, or attend workshops in one of the seven hub venues across the UK.

The main hub where the majority of live sessions took place, was at The Common Room in Newcastle.

Angela MacOscar, Head of Innovation at Northumbrian Water Group, said: “It has been an absolutely incredible week, filled with excitement and energy.

“Its was brilliant to be back in a semi-live environment and joining innovators at some of our hubs across the North East, but also to be joined virtually by thousands of people from all over the globe.

“The guest speakers were amazing, and truly inspired our innovators into thinking in different ways in order to develop their concepts.

“Now that the festival is over, the hard work is about to begin, as our sprints now start to develop their ideas into real-world projects which are set to make an impact on our customers in the future.

“I would just like to thank all of the innovators, sprint leads and teams who helped to make ‘The Brilliant Get-Together’ as brilliant as it was.”

To rewatch any parts of the festival, register and go to https://register.innovationfestival.org/replays/