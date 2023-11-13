Redhills annual Christmas Concert to be held at the Stadium of Light on 30th Anniversary of Wearmouth Colliery Closure

DMA Brass Band win best 2nd section at the North of England Brass Band Championships March 2023

The popular Redhills Durham Christmas Concert is set to return this December. The 2023 Redhills Christmas Concert will take place at Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light on Sunday, 10th December, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the closure of Wearmouth Colliery.

The annual event, traditionally held at Redhills Durham Miners’ Hall, will go on the road this year, promising a memorable afternoon of music and celebration. This year’s Christmas Concert will feature a festive performance by Durham Miners’ Association Brass Band, offering a unique setlist of beloved Christmas classics. The event will also include a guest performance by North East folk singer Bill Elliott, adding an extra touch of local talent to the celebration.

Nick Malyan, CEO of Redhills Durham, commented on the exciting change of venue, saying, “We’re thrilled to bring the Christmas Concert to the Stadium of Light this year, marking a significant moment in the history of our region. The closure of Wearmouth Colliery 30 years ago offers a poignant opportunity to reflect on our past while celebrating the festive season.

In addition to the fantastic musical performances, the Redhills team will provide updates on the ongoing Durham Miners’ Hall restoration project, allowing attendees to stay informed and engaged with the progress and plans for this iconic building.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 10th December

Time: Doors open at 3:00 p.m., with the performance starting at 3:30 p.m.

Location: Montgomery Suite, Stadium of Light, Sunderland

Parking: Free car parking is available at the stadium for ticket holders. Guests can access the venue through the ground’s reception, passing the Monkwearmouth Lodge Banner.

Tickets:

Tickets for this festive event are priced at £10 each, which includes tea or coffee. For those who wish to partake in seasonal libations, the bar will be open to purchase alcoholic or soft drinks both before the concert and during the interval.

This unique Christmas Concert promises to bring the season’s spirit to life, celebrating the rich heritage of the mining community while providing an evening of joy, reflection, and togetherness.

For ticket information and further details about the 2023 Redhills Christmas Concert, please visit redhillsdurham.org