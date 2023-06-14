Reds apprentice stylist mixes with the stars at London Fashion Week

A HAIRDRESSING apprentice at one of Sunderland’s most popular salons has been mingling with supermodels and top stylists after being chosen to work at a prestigious national fashion event.

Izzie Bett, 18, a trainee stylist at Reds Hair and Beauty in East Herrington, was chosen to represent the salon at London Fashion Week, which was held at various venues throughout the capital last Friday to Monday (June 9-12).

Izzie, who is studying a three-year Level 2 hairdressing apprenticeship with South Tyneside College, lives in Boldon.

“I had an amazing experience and learned so much during my time in London. It was a fantastic opportunity to put into practice what I have been learning, and also to watch so many great hairdressers in action,” said Izzie.

“I had a brilliant time. I love being creative and have always enjoyed putting myself forward for a challenge, so I loved working on the models’ hair and just soaking up the atmosphere over the three days. It was great to be able to see new techniques and styles – what emerging styles there are from top stylists from London and around the UK,” she added.

Izzie, a former St Anthony’s pupil, started working at Reds in January 2022 and spends four days a week at Reds and the remaining day at South Tyneside College.

Greg Temple, Salon Manager at Reds, said: “We’re a member of the exclusive L’Oreal’s Portfolio group of nationally-recognised artistic hairdressers and this gives us the opportunity to send one of our trainees to London Fashion Week.

“Izzie was at the stage of her training where we knew she would benefit from the experience, so we were delighted to send her. She’s doing really well here, so it was also a way of rewarding her performance.”

Reds is one of the most awarded salons in the north east, and to book an appointment with one of their hair stylists, or with their beauty team, go to www.redshairandbeauty.com, or ring 0191 5110288.

