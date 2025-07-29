Reds’ new stylist brings fresh techniques to salon

NEW STYLIST … Katy Jeremiah

A SOUTH African hair stylist has proved an instant hit at one of Sunderland’s most prestigious hair and beauty salons.

Cape Town-born Katy Jeremiah only joined Reds Hair and Beauty in East Herrington last month but has already won rave reviews from clients.

Katy owned her own salon in South Africa before moving to the UK with her engineer husband whose career then brought them here to the North East 18 months ago.

Katy is a colour specialist but is also vastly experienced in styling hair types beyond typical white/caucasian varieties.

She explained: “I’m mixed race and because of my background in South Africa, I have lots of experience in working with coily hair or ethnic hair. This type of hair is so much thicker and you need to understand the hair – what you can and can’t do with it.

“I was styling an Indian lady last week and it was very important to her that I had the experience and confidence with her type of hair to get the best technique and style to suit her.”

Katy has been styling hair since 1998 and her enthusiasm is obvious: “I love it here and Reds already feels like family to me. The salon is so friendly, and there’s such an energy and aura about the place. I’m always excited to get into work and our amazing clients are so interesting.”

Susan Hall, owner at Reds, said: “We’re delighted with Katy and she’s been an instant hit with our clients – they love her.”

Susan added: “Katy gives us another option here, she is very experienced styling coily hair and we’ve already had new clients coming in to see her. She’ll be teaching other members of the team new techniques and styles.”

Reds is one of the most awarded salons in the north east, and to book an appointment with Katy or another of their hair stylists, or with their beauty team, go to www.redshairandbeauty.com, or ring 0191 5110288.