All-new Mazda6e to make UK public debut at CarFest 2025

CarFest 2025 takes place at Laverstoke Park Farm in Hampshire from the 22nd to 24 th August.

The StarFest Stage crafted by Mazda will feature a host of UK celebrities and DJ talent in the evening.

Arriving in the UK in 2026, CarFest is the first chance to see the all-new Mazda6e in the UK.

Mazda UK will be supporting CarFest 2025 as the sponsor of the StarFest and Club CarFest stages, while the three-day festival will see the UK public debut of the all-new Mazda6e, which will take centre stage on the Mazda stand adjacent to the startline of the CarFest demo track.

Created and founded by presenter Chris Evans, CarFest 2025 is the 14th edition of this unique event that is about more than just cars. With seven festivals featuring an array of activities to captivate the whole family – from live music to self-care experiences, comedy to culinary demonstrations, celebrity interviews to family fun, the array of activities is designed to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Most importantly since its inception CarFest’s core mission has been to raise funds for UK children’s charities, raising over £27 million for its partners to date. Commenting on Mazda’s involvement in this year’s CarFest, Mazda UK, Marketing Director, James Crouch, said: “Carfest is the perfect place to showcase our new all-electric Mazda6e to the UK public for the first time. This car marks a bold step into Mazda’s electric future and we can’t wait to show it to the broad audience at this unique event”.

Adding, “as partners of The StarFest Stage and Club CarFest, in addition to the Mazda6e debut on the Mazda stand, we’ll be showcasing a selection of cars from across the Mazda range alongside Starfest giving festival goers the chance to find out more about Mazda’s multi-solution approach to drivetrain technology. With over 30,000 people a day attending the festival it’s a fantastic opportunity to introduce Mazda and the all-new Mazda6e to an enthusiastic crowd at the same time as supporting an event that raises money for a selection of amazing children’s charities”.

Talent appearing on The StarFest Stage crafted by Mazda includes comedians Chris McCausland, Lee Mack and Rob Brydon, plus actor Ben Miller, food critic Tom Parker-Bowles and SAS Who Dares Wins star Billy Billingham, while in the evenings the space transitions to Club CarFest where DJ talent includes Mista Jam, Chris Watson and DJ Tobes.

Commenting on Mazda’s partnership, CarFest Festival Director, Anjna Raheja, said: “we are thrilled that Mazda will be joining the CarFest family again this year at Laverstoke Park, sponsoring both the StarFest and Club CarFest stages. Mazda’s strong sense of identity and unique personality mirrors so many things that CarFest stands for and we are very excited to be partnering with them on these two amazing stages and delighted that their new electric vehicle will make its UK debut on the Mazda stand at our event.”

Building on the success of previous years, CarFest 2025’s headline music acts this year include: Travis, Reef, Rita Ora, Busted, Sam Ryder, Lightning Seeds, Madness, Squeeze and Kim Wilde.

Having made its global debut at the Brussels Motor Show in January, CarFest will be the UK public debut of the all-new Mazda6e, allowing attendees the early opportunity to see, sit in and learn all about this new EV well ahead of it arriving in UK showrooms in 2026. The Mazda6e brings a fresh take to the well-regarded internal combustion engine powered Mazda6, representing a fresh take on its predecessors, featuring a modern flowing exterior, sleek cabin design and Mazda’s famed focus on the experience from behind the wheel.

While final UK specification is yet to be revealed, the Mazda6e is available in Europe with two powertrain options: a choice of 68.8kWh or 80kWh battery. The 68.8kWh version offers a range of up to 300miles and with 200kW DC charging it charges from 10 to 80 per cent in just 22 minutes, meaning a range of 145miles can be added in 15 minutes. The electric motor delivers 258ps for a 0-62mph performance of 7.6seconds.

For customers prioritising longer range usage the 80kWh version enables a range of up to 345miles and with 244ps reaches 62mph in 7.8secs. Both versions produce the same 320Nm of torque with a rear-wheel drive layout. The longer range 80kWh Mazda6e will charge from 10 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes and like the smaller battery version supports DC rapid charging.

Designed under the concept of ‘Electrifying Design Crafted to Perfection’ the Mazda6e introduces the next evolution of Mazda’s ‘Kodo Soul of Motion’ design philosophy. Its smooth flowing lines and bold features give the car a strong yet refined presence. The low roofline and short-deck coupe silhouette offer a sporty and stylish look while at the same time keeping the functionality of a five-door hatchback.

Standout design details include frameless doors, a bold lighting signature and integrated door handles – all of which create a seamless and modern appearance. At the front the new glowing signature wing lights around the grille to give a unique face to the Mazda6e. It features dynamic illumination which makes the wings appear to flutter when the car is charging, while the lighting also indicates charge status.

In profile, the parallel lines running down the sides emphasise the sleekness of the Mazda6e’s silhouette, while the light catching effect of the lower door shapes, is another example of how the surfacing of Kodo design uniquely creates the expression of movement. The Mazda6e’s 19-inch wheels have a range-boosting aerodynamic design that features a sporty five-spoke design with flat black surfaces.

At the rear the Mazda6e’s stylish rear lamp design and horizontal taillight bar ensure a light signature as distinctive as the front, while newly designed Mazda lettering replaces the brand logo badge at the rear of the car. Another unique for Mazda feature is the electronically extendable rear spoiler that’s both aesthetically pleasing and enhances stability at speed.

Inside, the Mazda6e’s cabin is flooded with natural light thanks to a panoramic roof that contributes to an airy ambiance and sense of space. Designed to deliver sophisticated simplicity, the spacious interior is inspired by the Japanese concept of ‘Ma’ which emphasises the beauty of space and the floating centre console and instrument panel enhance this sense of lightness. Premium materials feature throughout both the available trim levels: Takumi and Takumi Plus. Takumi models will feature beige or black artificial leather, while Takumi Plus offers premium tan Nappa leather.

Together, the exterior and interior elements create a cohesive blend of style, comfort and functionality.

The smart driver-focused cockpit features a 14.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.2-inch instrument set, complemented by an augmented reality head-up display. Blending craftmanship, thoughtful design and cutting-edge technology the Mazda6e is the perfect car for the return of the Mazda6 as a BEV in the age of electrification, while a 330-litre boot, excellent passenger space and 70-litre front boot ensure strong practicality.

Commenting on the UK debut of the all-new Mazda6e, Jeremy Thomson, Managing Director, Mazda Motors UK, said: “the Mazda6e is the car our dealers have been waiting for, with a nod to the popularity of the Mazda6 it’s a real statement of intent for the future and illustrates how Mazda can bring great design, technology and style to battery electric vehicles. And with the suspension, power steering and braking carefully calibrated by the team at Mazda Research Europe in Frankfurt to match European and UK preferences, I’m sure the Mazda6e will be an electric car that delivers the engaging driver experience you’d expect from Mazda”.

Adding, “it’s great that we can showcase the car to potential customers at CarFest, well ahead of its arrival in our dealerships next year. When it arrives in 2026, the Mazda6e will be a fantastic and timely addition to our multi-solution approach that includes mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric offerings”.