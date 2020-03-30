Gateshead-based Recovery4Life (R4L) are offering a commercial testing kit that identifies the COVID-19 variant strain and differentiates nine other related viruses, including SARS.

Specialising in physical and mental health services, and experts in testing and providing treatments, R4L are offering a testing kit to regional businesses to support business continuity in what we know are difficult times. Employees exhibiting flu-like symptoms or returning from a period of self-isolation, can use the test to rule out Covid-19 or any of the other nine viruses.

R4L is also establishing a Community 20-20 Fund to support essential key workers in the region. This fund will donate additional tests to key workers – health care professionals, domiciliary care workers, food bank staff, and home help – who otherwise may not be tested.

John Devitt, CEO Recovery4life, said: “These are challenging times for individuals and businesses. Our aim is to provide a degree of certainty so that people and businesses in the North East can enjoy good health and business continuity, as far as is practically possible.”

“R4L wishes to support those most vulnerable during this difficult time and therefore £40 from the sale of every test will go straight into the 20-20 Fund to. We ask our neighbouring businesses to consider supporting this cause.”

The tests are provided by an established and reputable diagnostic company recognised by the Department of Health. The tests themselves are designed for commercial use only so differ to the tests required for the NHS.

Sunderland based New Results, specialists in face-to-face and online training for LinkedIn, sales and coaching, are the first business in the region to support the 20-20 Fund.

Mike Lever, director at New Results, explained: “We’re already seeing new pressures on businesses and individuals and for many this has required a significant shift in how they operate. With the postponement of traditional networking events and an increase in remote working, we’ve seen increased activity on the business networking site LinkedIn.

“For individuals remote working and looking for CPD opportunities, or businesses looking ahead, our LinkedIn for Professionals online course explores new techniques, whereby you’ll gain new skills, a new mindset and most importantly new results.

“To support the community fund, for each purchase of our online LinkedIn course, we will be donating £20 to the 20-20 Fund. A worthy cause we are proud to support.”

John finished: “This is the time for the business community to come together, protect the economy and support the people and communities that we serve. If testing is not required, then we would be pleased to accept contributions to the 20-20 Fund via testing@recovery4life.co.uk. We’re in this together.”

Businesses have two options when buying a test: they can purchase a test for £220 (plus VAT) or buy a test at a reduced rate of £200 (plus VAT) and sponsor a test at £200 (plus VAT). This sponsored test is donated to the 20-20 fund.

So far, R4L have raised £4,500 to buy 1000 packs of hand sanitisers, 50 facemasks, toilet rolls for a foodbank and cash for front-line essential staff working with vulnerable people.

For further information about the testing kits, or the 20-20 Fund, please call 03333 448 288, email testing@recovery4life.co.uk or visit www.recovery4life.co.uk

If you are working from home and would like to undertake LinkedIn training to enhance your CPD and business opportunities, please visit www.onlinelearning.newresults.co.uk