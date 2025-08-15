Renault electric car range now available with savings of up to £3,000 for retail finance buyers

Retail finance buyers of Renault 4, Renault 5, and Scenic are eligible for deposit contributions of up to £1,500 with 5.9% APR Representative on top of Electric Car Grant (ECG) savings of £1,500

Pricing ensures that customers receive full savings available as ECG is in addition to existing manufacturer deposit contribution levels

Car of the Year-winning Renault 5 E-Tech electric available for £219 per month 1 at 5.9% APR Representative over 48 months (including £250 manufacturer deposit contribution and £1,500 ECG saving)

Renault 4 E-Tech electric now available for £259 per month 2 with 5.9% APR Representative over 48 months (including £250 manufacturer deposit contribution and £1,500 ECG saving)

Car of the Year winner Renault Scenic available for £319 per month 3 at 5.9% APR Representative over 48 months (including £1,000 manufacturer deposit contribution and £1,500 ECG saving)

Multi-award-winning Renault Megane E-Tech electric can be bought for £279 per month 4 at 0% APR Representative over 48 months (with £1,500 ECG saving)

Entire Renault electric car range qualified for Band 2 support after meeting strict criteria, including that all vehicles are manufactured in Europe

Every new Renault electric car will be available to order from today with the recently announced Electric Car Grant (ECG) discount.

By maintaining its manufacturer finance deposit contributions at pre-ECG levels, Renault is passing on the full savings on offer direct to customers with immediate effect – which now totals as much as £3,000.

The entire Renault electric car range qualified for the Band 2 Electric Car Grant after meeting the Government’s strict criteria. For example, because all Renault electric cars are manufactured in Europe.

The availability of the grant sees the 100% electric Renault car line-up represent even greater value, with all models starting from under £37,000.

Renault 5, which costs £2191 a month (with £250 finance deposit contribution plus £1,500 ECG based on 5.9% APR Representative over 48-month term), has won the Top Gear, What Car? and Car of the Year titles, and in April and May was the UK’s best-selling electric car to private buyers*. Lauded for its great design, being great to drive and offering the latest technology, it has a range of up to 252 miles per full charge**.

Renault 4, now costing £2592 a month (with £250 finance deposit contribution plus £1,500 ECG based on 5.9% APR Representative over 48-month term), is TopGear.com’s Electric Car of the Year and Auto Express’s Small SUV of the Year. Famed again for its design, the way it drives and technology, it has a range of up to 247 miles per full charge**. Now’s the perfect time to discover the Renault 4 – vehicles are arriving in showrooms across the Renault retail network and are ready for test drives.

Renault Scenic prices will begin at £3193 a month (with £1,000 finance deposit contribution plus £1,500 ECG based on 5.9% APR Representative over 48-month term). It won the Car of the Year title in 2024 thanks to its focus on family-friendly qualities such as space, practicality and technology, as well as its design, driving dynamics and long range. It can deliver up to 379 miles** of driving from a full charge.

Renault Megane will cost £2794 a month (with £1,500 ECG based on 0% APR Representative over 48-month term). A multi-award winner, Megane stands out for its styling, driving manners and focus on technology, including the latest Google applications, as well as delivering a range of up to 285 miles per full charge**.

Regardless of which Renault electric car customers choose they are safe in the knowledge that as well as the standard 3-year Renault warranty, their new car also comes with an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty for the traction battery.

Additionally, customers who purchase a new Renault electric car can enhance their ownership and charging experience by purchasing a designer Andersen Quartz 7kW home charger from £999, including standard installation. For ease, and if required, the cost can also be incorporated into the customer’s finance agreement.

The Renault charging ecosystem also encompasses the Mobilize Charge Pass, which allows access to the largest charging network in the UK and Europe. Via the My Renault app, owners can easily find charging points and filter the results by charging power or by socket type.

Adam Wood, Managing Director of Renault UK, said: “We have been asking Government to match its environmental ambition with action to accelerate demand for electric vehicles, and it has delivered on that with the creation of the Electric Car Grant (ECG).

“As a pioneer in electric vehicles, Renault has long been a champion of sustainable mobility, and it is pleasing to see every 100% electric model in our line-up qualify for the Electric Car Grant, including our recent Car of The Year winners Renault 5 and Renault Scenic.

“Moving forward, it is critical that manufacturers, charging infrastructure providers and Government continue to collaborate as a team to build the required electric vehicle ecosystem, building on the positivity that this latest scheme injects into the market.”

PRICING OF RENAULT EV PASSENGER CAR RANGE AFTER ECG

Model Electric Car Grant (ECG) OTR Price after ECG Renault 5 E-Tech electric £1,500 From £21,495 Renault 4 E-Tech electric £1,500 From £25,495 Renault Megane E-Tech electric £1,500 From £30,995 Renault Scenic E-Tech electric £1,500 From £35,495