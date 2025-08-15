ONE of the UK’s leading advocates for LGBTQ+ rights for military veterans is holding the last in a trio of talks at HMS Calliope, Gateshead, this month (August).

Veteran turned activist Carl Austin-Behan OBE received a number of awards and recognition for his bravery while serving with the RAF.

But, in 1997, he was dismissed from the service as it was still illegal for gay people to serve in The UK Armed Forces and as his homosexuality was deemed ‘incompatible with service life.’

He has since fought to ensure the voices of LGBTQ+ communities – specifically those of LGBTQ+ veterans – are heard.

And, as part of Pride in Gateshead – which is taking place this month – he will be holding An Audience With Carl Austin-Behan OBE DL on 21 August, in the military setting of HMS Calliope; the base for more than 100 Naval Reserves.

He will talk about his own military experience, his work to promote the interests of the LGBTQ+ communities and how he is helping veterans affected by the former ban to access compensation.

Carl, from Manchester, joined the Royal Air Force aged 19 and went on to receive a number of awards and recognition for his bravery.

These included the RAF Safety Centre’s Good Show Award and the Royal Humane Society’s award for rescuing a pilot from a burning Hawk Aircraft.

He was also mentioned in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in 1996, with a Commander in Chief’s commendation.

An ambassador and trustee for a number of charities, Carl – a former Mr Gay UK – was also a founder member for Fighting with Pride: an LGBT veterans charity run by veterans and was awarded an OBE in the 2020 Queens New Year’s Honours List for services to Charity and the LGBTQ+ Community.

Peter Darrant, chair of Out North East, organiser of Pride in Gateshead, said: “Carl is a fascinating and engaging speaker and, as this is the 25th anniversary year of the lifting of the ban on LGBTQ+ people serving in the armed forces, his talk is particularly poignant.”

An Audience With Carl Austin-Behan OBE DL, sponsored by Northumbria University, begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are free but must be booked at www.outnortheast.org.uk