Renault starts a new chapter in its’ get-away-from-it-all vision with Hippie Caviar Motel

This showcar, built around All-new Renault Kangoo E-Tech Electric, is a mobile shelter for adventurers and sports enthusiasts who love the outdoors

The showcar, which will be unveiled at IAA Transportation in Hannover on 19 September, is all-electric, designed with recycled materials, and blends seamlessly into natural surroundings.

Last year, Renault unveiled the Trafic-based Hippie Caviar Hotel showcar to address the growing desire for travel and opportunities to experience nature in idyllic settings without compromising on the comfort and amenities of a 5-star hotel.

Following this, Renault has now moved onto stage 2 of its product strategy for leisure vehicles with its’ new Hippie Caviar Motel showcar.

This converted van, built around the All-new Kangoo L2 E-Tech Electric, is a roving, versatile and sprightly shelter for adventure and sports enthusiasts who enjoy spending time outdoors in comfort.

Designed as a mobile base camp that can effortlessly relocate from one spot to the next, the Hippie Caviar Motel has a 177 mile1 range, with drivers able to add 106 miles1 of charge in 30 minutes.

With several smart storage spaces inside and out of the vehicle there is plenty of room to keep sports and camping equipment.

The roof, which comes with a rack that can hold skis, also has space for a huge panoramic roof which can be used to enjoy the stars after folding down the bench into a comfortable single bed.

This showcar is brimming with examples of Renault’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions throughout the vehicle’s life cycle – including the shelves and floor which are made of recycled tyres and cork, as well as the all-electric powertrain.

The Hippie Caviar Motel will be presented at IAA Transportation in Hannover on 19 September.