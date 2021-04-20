Full pricing and specification details now available for the New Trafic Passenger

All models feature an attractive new exterior with bold details, a sophisticated new interior design with modern, quality touches and the latest connectivity and technology options

Featuring the most up to date equipment and ADAS functions, the New Trafic Passenger is more advanced, more desirable and safer than ever

New Trafic Passenger is available in Business and Sport variants with up to nine seats

The New Trafic Passenger is available from £28,750 plus VAT

Available to order now with first deliveries from June 2021

The refined and stylish New Trafic Passenger is now available to order offering a dynamic new exterior design with distinctive and technological details, complemented by a completely redesigned interior offering superior comfort, refinement, space, quality and the latest connectivity and technology options.

The New Trafic Passenger is the most up to date and practical version of the dedicated vehicle for large families and passenger transport professionals from Renault PRO+, first revealed in late 2020.

The new model is available from £28,750 plus VAT, and debuts state of the art driver assistance and safety features, while boasting seating for up to nine people and generous luggage space across Business and Sport specifications.

Exterior

A host of changes have ensured the New Trafic Passenger boasts a confident and dynamic look with greater presence on the road and a sense of robust capability, complemented by premium details and a more car-like design.

This has been achieved by a completely redesigned front end featuring a new horizontal bonnet and vertical grille, with sleeker bumpers and new LED lighting featuring the distinctive C-shape daytime running light signature, marking its connection to Renault’s latest passenger vehicles. Chrome inserts to the light units and grille elements round off the striking new front end.

Elsewhere, new alloy wheel options, up to 17-inches in size, give a refreshed and premium look with sophisticated designs across its two trim lines. Tinted windows and additional colour-coded elements complete the more premium finish, enhanced further by a choice of seven exterior paint finishes, including the striking new Carmin Red metallic option.

Interior

The interior of the New Trafic Passenger has undergone a significant transformation with an all-new premium design, the latest technology and a spacious feel. Influenced by Renault’s range of passenger cars, the sophisticated new interior provides an attractive and comfortable environment for all occupants, with eye-catching details, quality materials and clever practical touches.

A new full-width horizontal trim detail provides a greater sense of width and space to the cabin, which is complemented by new steering wheel and gear lever design, heating controls embellished with chrome detail and sleek, cohesive overall design that’s easy to operate and more user-friendly to interact with.

A sophisticated and simple new instrument panel houses a crisp 4.2-inch TFT colour display and clear dials on Sport models (3.5-inch black and white display on Business specification), while a new EASY LINK display sits in the driver’s eye line for greater ease of use with more functions than ever, supplemented by a row of piano-touch keys located just below for further vehicle controls.

Visibility from the driver’s seat has been enhanced with 30 per cent larger door mirrors that fold electrically with integrated side indicators, while the view out is aided by the high driving position and a host of safety and driver assistance systems make driving as easy and safe as possible.

The interior continues to put an emphasis on practicality and space, with even more storage areas than before – up to 84 litres throughout the cabin – while the large boot offers up to 1,800 litres of luggage volume. Customers benefit from a choice of short or long wheelbase models, ensuring there’s a New Trafic Passenger to suit all needs, the latter featuring an even greater amount of space for luggage behind the three rows of seating, with up to 1,136mm of cargo length and a maximum loading width of 1,662mm.

Technology and safety

The New Trafic Passenger features the latest infotainment technology as well as the most up-to-date Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) available across the Renault PRO+ line-up.

A significant change in the cabin is the new 8.0-inch EASY LINK display located on the dashboard, offering the latest in connectivity and usability to New Trafic Passenger Sport customers.

The new touchscreen system enables full smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also features satellite navigation as standard, plus the full selection of DAB, Bluetooth and USB connectivity options that are available on both Business and Sport models.

The EASY LINK system features connected navigation services for three years, and includes Google search for places of interest, live traffic information and weather forecasts. An optional wireless smartphone charger is also available for the first time for added convenience.

The latest generation of driver aids and safety systems are also available, including adaptive cruise control that safely maintains the distance to the car in front and an Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) that provides braking force if a potential collision is detected ahead of the vehicle and the driver does not take action following visual and audible warnings.

Further safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and automatic high and low beam for the LED headlights, which offer 20 per cent increase in beam over the previous generation. There’s also an innovative new passenger airbag that has been optimised to protect two passengers occupying the two front passenger seats alongside the driver, while a parking assist system aids with manoeuvres along with reversing camera.

Powertrains and driving

The New Trafic Passenger is powered by one of three versions of Renault’s smooth and efficient 2.0-litre Blue dCi diesel engine, available in dCi 110, dCi 150 and dCi 170 forms. All versions are front-wheel drive and feature the latest fuel-saving Stop & Start functionality, contributing to the New Trafic Passenger’s compliance with the most stringent Euro 6D-full emissions regulations. Reduced CO 2 emissions across the New Trafic Passenger range also results in lower VED bandings, ensuring customers benefit from lower overall running costs with the new model.

The dCi 110 – fitted as standard on all models with a six-speed manual transmission – produces 110hp and 320Nm of torque, returning up to 39.8mpg combined and emitting as little as 186g/km of CO 2 . This engine is available across both Business and Sport specifications.

Also available across both trim levels, the dCi 150 variant is available with the six-speed manual or six-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic transmissions. The manual variant returns up to 39.2mpg and as little as 185g/km of CO 2 emissions, while the smooth-shifting EDC dual-clutch automatic returns 38.2mpg and 194g/km of CO 2 .

The most powerful dCi 170 engine is available exclusively with the smooth-shifting EDC automatic gearbox, producing 170hp and 380Nm of torque for effortless performance, while still returning up to 37.7mpg combined and CO 2 emissions as low as 196g/km. Performance is strong with a 115mph top speed and accelerates from zero to62mph in 10.6 seconds. This powertrain is reserved for New Trafic Passenger Sport models, available in both SWB and LWB body lengths.

Model Maximum power (hp) Torque (Nm) 0-62mph (secs) Top speed (mph) CO 2 emissions (g/km) MPG (WLTP) Blue dCi 110 110 @ 3,500rpm 320 @ 1,500rpm 16.5 100 186 – 189 39.8 – 39.2 Blue dCi 150 (EDC) 150 @ 3,500 rpm 350 @ 1,500rpm 13.6 (11.6) 110 186 – 190 (194-195) 39.8 – 39.2 (38.2) Blue dCi 170 EDC 170 @ 3,500 rpm 380 @ 1,500rpm 10.6 115 196-197 37.7

UK specifications

The New Trafic Passenger range starts with Business specification, available from £28,750 plus VAT, powered by dCi 110 or dCi 150 engines across both SWB and LWB models. All models feature a generous list of standard equipment that includes full LED front headlamps with C-shape daytime running lights, 16-inch wheels, DAB radio with Bluetooth connectivity, USB socket and Aux input, plus 3.5-inch black and white TFT cluster in the instrument panel.

Added convenience comes from a 12-volt power socket in the second row, electric front windows and side mirrors, plus cruise control with speed limiter, and remote central locking, while comfort is taken care of with new black KOMPO upholstery to all seats. The second row of seats features ISOFIX child seat anchors on the outer seats, and there are sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle for optimal access. The luggage area features a practical protective rubber mat and parcel shelf for added security.

The New Trafic Passenger Sport – available from £39,506 OTR – features an even more comprehensive list of standard equipment. This includes automatic headlights and wipers, metallic paint with body coloured front bumper, sliding door rail and rear tail-light column, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, premium chrome grille detailing with gloss black badge surround, tinted windows and electric folding mirrors on the outside.

Inside, Sport specification adds the latest EASY LINK infotainment system with 8.0-inch touchscreen display, DAB radio, Bluetooth and USB connections, with full smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The EASY LINK navigation system also features three years of connected services that includes Google search capability for places of interest, live traffic information and weather forecasts.

A 4.2-inch TFT colour driver information display, manual air conditioning and JAVA upholstery with faux leather steering wheel add to the comfort and convenience features, along with LED interior lighting and premium dashboard with horizontal grain and chrome detailing.

Complementing the quality trim details is the full-height interior trim that features soft-touch materials for a more refined and car-like environment, ensuring the areas the driver and passengers come into contact with are premium and more cossetting, with superior refinement. Aiding the driver are rear parking sensors, a Driver Attention Alert system and front fog lights.

PRICING

Model Basic price VAT Total retail price First reg fee Delivery VED Year 1 Total OTR charges Recommended OTR price SL28 Blue dCi 110 Business £28,750 £5,750 £34,500 £55 £636 £895 £1,586 £36,086 SL28 Blue dCi 150 Business £30,240 £6,048 £36,288 £55 £636 £895 £1,586 £37,874 SL28 Blue dCi 150 EDC Business £32,240 £6,448 £38,688 £55 £636 £1,335 £2,026 £40,714 LL30 Blue dCi 110 Business £29,950 £5,990 £35,940 £55 £636 £895 £1,586 £37,526 LL30 Blue dCi 150 Business £31,440 £6,288 £37,728 £55 £636 £895 £1,586 £39,314 LL30 Blue dCi 150 EDC Business £33,440 £6,688 £40,128 £55 £636 £1,335 £2,026 £42,154 SL28 Blue dCi 110 Sport £31,600 £6,320 £37,920 £55 £636 £895 £1,586 £39,506 SL28 Blue dCi 150 Sport £33,090 £6,618 £39,708 £55 £636 £895 £1,586 £41,294 SL28 Blue dCi 170 EDC Sport £35,690 £7,138 £42,828 £55 £636 £1,335 £2,026 £44,854 LL30 Blue dCi 110 Sport £32,800 £6,560 £39,360 £55 £636 £895 £1,586 £40,946 LL30 Blue dCi 150 Sport £34,290 £6,858 £41,148 £55 £636 £895 £1,586 £42,734 LL30 Blue dCi 170 EDC Sport £36,890 £7,378 £44,268 £55 £636 £1,335 £2,026 £46,294



KEY OPTIONS

FEATURES AVAILABILITY PRICE Technology Pack 1 EASY LINK navigation with 8” touchscreen, DAB radio, Bluetooth, USB ports and compatible with Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™

Connected navigation services – 3 years included: Google search for places of interest, live traffic info and weather

Wireless smartphone charger

Hands-free key card with push button stop/start function Business £1,188 Technology Pack 2 Wireless smartphone charger

Hands-free key card with push button stop/start function Business and Sport £264 Comfort Pack 1 (1) Heated driver’s seat with non-heated passenger 2 seat bench or

Heated driver’s and heated passenger seat (2)

Manual air conditioning with pollen filter (front only)

Door mirrors – electric folding Business £1,188 Comfort Pack 2 (1) Heated driver’s seat with non-heated passenger 2 seat bench or

Heated driver’s and heated passenger seat (2)

Manual air conditioning with pollen filter (front & rear) Business and Sport £1,740 Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Pack 1 (3) Wheelchair accessible conversion Business £7,188 Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Pack 2 (3) Wheelchair accessible conversion Remove 3rd row of seats Business £6,828 Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Pack 3 (3) Wheelchair accessible conversion Includes a single side-folding seat (left-hand side) 3rd row without 3rd row of seats Business £8,388 Advanced Driver Assist Pack 1(4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10) Active Emergency Braking System Over Speed Prevention Blind Spot Warning Lane Departure Warning Automatic high-beam Adaptive Cruise Control Business and Sport £1,584 Advanced Driver Assist Pack 2(5) (6) (8) (9) Active Emergency Braking System

Over Speed Prevention

Blind Spot Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Automatic high-beam Business and Sport £1,464 Advanced Driver Assist Pack 3 (4) (6) (7) (11) Active Emergency Braking System Adaptive Cruise Control Business and Sport £600 Parking Pack (6) (9) 360o parking sensors with rear parking camera Business and Sport £894 Safety Pack (6) Automatic high-beam Traffic Sign Recognition Business and Sport £264 Visibility Pack Automatic headlights and rain sensitive front wipers Front fog lights Business and standard on Sport £324 Look Pack Extra tinted windows

Premium faux leather steering wheel

17 inch alloy wheels Business £1,080



TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Blue dCi 110 Blue dCi 150 Blue dCi 150 Auto Blue dCi 170 Auto Max engine power KW (hp) 81 (110) 110 (150) 110 (150) 125 (170) Max torque Nm (rpm) 320 (1500) 350 (1500) 350 (1500) 380 (1500) Maximum speed mph (km/h) 100 (161) 110 (178) 110 (178) 115 (186) Acceleration 0-62mph (seconds) 16.5 13.6 11.6 10.6 CO 2 emissions – WLTP (g/km) 186 – 189 186 – 190 194 – 195 196 – 197 MPG – WLTP (Combined) 39.8 – 39.2 39.8 – 39.2 38.2 37.7

WEIGHTS

*Extra weight added to kerb weight and subsequently taken away from payload in accordance with the standard specification of each trim level – 10kg on Business and 36kg on Sport