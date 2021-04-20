  • Full pricing and specification details now available for the New Trafic Passenger
  • All models feature an attractive new exterior with bold details, a sophisticated new interior design with modern, quality touches and the latest connectivity and technology options
  • Featuring the most up to date equipment and ADAS functions, the New Trafic Passenger is more advanced, more desirable and safer than ever
  • New Trafic Passenger is available in Business and Sport variants with up to nine seats
  • The New Trafic Passenger is available from £28,750 plus VAT
  • Available to order now with first deliveries from June 2021

The refined and stylish New Trafic Passenger is now available to order offering a dynamic new exterior design with distinctive and technological details, complemented by a completely redesigned interior offering superior comfort, refinement, space, quality and the latest connectivity and technology options.

The New Trafic Passenger is the most up to date and practical version of the dedicated vehicle for large families and passenger transport professionals from Renault PRO+, first revealed in late 2020.

The new model is available from £28,750 plus VAT, and debuts state of the art driver assistance and safety features, while boasting seating for up to nine people and generous luggage space across Business and Sport specifications.

Exterior
A host of changes have ensured the New Trafic Passenger boasts a confident and dynamic look with greater presence on the road and a sense of robust capability, complemented by premium details and a more car-like design.

This has been achieved by a completely redesigned front end featuring a new horizontal bonnet and vertical grille, with sleeker bumpers and new LED lighting featuring the distinctive C-shape daytime running light signature, marking its connection to Renault’s latest passenger vehicles. Chrome inserts to the light units and grille elements round off the striking new front end.

Elsewhere, new alloy wheel options, up to 17-inches in size, give a refreshed and premium look with sophisticated designs across its two trim lines. Tinted windows and additional colour-coded elements complete the more premium finish, enhanced further by a choice of seven exterior paint finishes, including the striking new Carmin Red metallic option.

Interior
The interior of the New Trafic Passenger has undergone a significant transformation with an all-new premium design, the latest technology and a spacious feel. Influenced by Renault’s range of passenger cars, the sophisticated new interior provides an attractive and comfortable environment for all occupants, with eye-catching details, quality materials and clever practical touches.

A new full-width horizontal trim detail provides a greater sense of width and space to the cabin, which is complemented by new steering wheel and gear lever design, heating controls embellished with chrome detail and sleek, cohesive overall design that’s easy to operate and more user-friendly to interact with.

A sophisticated and simple new instrument panel houses a crisp 4.2-inch TFT colour display and clear dials on Sport models (3.5-inch black and white display on Business specification), while a new EASY LINK display sits in the driver’s eye line for greater ease of use with more functions than ever, supplemented by a row of piano-touch keys located just below for further vehicle controls.

Visibility from the driver’s seat has been enhanced with 30 per cent larger door mirrors that fold electrically with integrated side indicators, while the view out is aided by the high driving position and a host of safety and driver assistance systems make driving as easy and safe as possible.

The interior continues to put an emphasis on practicality and space, with even more storage areas than before – up to 84 litres throughout the cabin – while the large boot offers up to 1,800 litres of luggage volume. Customers benefit from a choice of short or long wheelbase models, ensuring there’s a New Trafic Passenger to suit all needs, the latter featuring an even greater amount of space for luggage behind the three rows of seating, with up to 1,136mm of cargo length and a maximum loading width of 1,662mm.

Technology and safety
The New Trafic Passenger features the latest infotainment technology as well as the most up-to-date Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) available across the Renault PRO+ line-up.

A significant change in the cabin is the new 8.0-inch EASY LINK display located on the dashboard, offering the latest in connectivity and usability to New Trafic Passenger Sport customers.

The new touchscreen system enables full smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also features satellite navigation as standard, plus the full selection of DAB, Bluetooth and USB connectivity options that are available on both Business and Sport models.

The EASY LINK system features connected navigation services for three years, and includes Google search for places of interest, live traffic information and weather forecasts. An optional wireless smartphone charger is also available for the first time for added convenience.

The latest generation of driver aids and safety systems are also available, including adaptive cruise control that safely maintains the distance to the car in front and an Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS) that provides braking force if a potential collision is detected ahead of the vehicle and the driver does not take action following visual and audible warnings.

Further safety features include Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition and automatic high and low beam for the LED headlights, which offer 20 per cent increase in beam over the previous generation. There’s also an innovative new passenger airbag that has been optimised to protect two passengers occupying the two front passenger seats alongside the driver, while a parking assist system aids with manoeuvres along with reversing camera.

Powertrains and driving
The New Trafic Passenger is powered by one of three versions of Renault’s smooth and efficient 2.0-litre Blue dCi diesel engine, available in dCi 110, dCi 150 and dCi 170 forms. All versions are front-wheel drive and feature the latest fuel-saving Stop & Start functionality, contributing to the New Trafic Passenger’s compliance with the most stringent Euro 6D-full emissions regulations. Reduced CO2 emissions across the New Trafic Passenger range also results in lower VED bandings, ensuring customers benefit from lower overall running costs with the new model.

The dCi 110 – fitted as standard on all models with a six-speed manual transmission – produces 110hp and 320Nm of torque, returning up to 39.8mpg combined and emitting as little as 186g/km of CO2. This engine is available across both Business and Sport specifications.

Also available across both trim levels, the dCi 150 variant is available with the six-speed manual or six-speed EDC dual-clutch automatic transmissions. The manual variant returns up to 39.2mpg and as little as 185g/km of CO2 emissions, while the smooth-shifting EDC dual-clutch automatic returns 38.2mpg and 194g/km of CO2.

The most powerful dCi 170 engine is available exclusively with the smooth-shifting EDC automatic gearbox, producing 170hp and 380Nm of torque for effortless performance, while still returning up to 37.7mpg combined and CO2 emissions as low as 196g/km. Performance is strong with a 115mph top speed and accelerates from zero to62mph in 10.6 seconds. This powertrain is reserved for New Trafic Passenger Sport models, available in both SWB and LWB body lengths.

Model

Maximum power (hp)

Torque (Nm)

0-62mph (secs)

Top speed (mph)

CO2 emissions (g/km)

MPG (WLTP)

Blue dCi 110

110 @ 3,500rpm

320 @ 1,500rpm

16.5

100

186 – 189

39.8 – 39.2

Blue dCi 150 (EDC)

150 @ 3,500 rpm

350 @ 1,500rpm

13.6 (11.6)

110

186 – 190 (194-195)

39.8 – 39.2 (38.2)

Blue dCi 170 EDC

170 @ 3,500 rpm

380 @ 1,500rpm

10.6

115

196-197

37.7

UK specifications
The New Trafic Passenger range starts with Business specification, available from £28,750 plus VAT, powered by dCi 110 or dCi 150 engines across both SWB and LWB models. All models feature a generous list of standard equipment that includes full LED front headlamps with C-shape daytime running lights, 16-inch wheels, DAB radio with Bluetooth connectivity, USB socket and Aux input, plus 3.5-inch black and white TFT cluster in the instrument panel.

Added convenience comes from a 12-volt power socket in the second row, electric front windows and side mirrors, plus cruise control with speed limiter, and remote central locking, while comfort is taken care of with new black KOMPO upholstery to all seats. The second row of seats features ISOFIX child seat anchors on the outer seats, and there are sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle for optimal access. The luggage area features a practical protective rubber mat and parcel shelf for added security.

The New Trafic Passenger Sport – available from £39,506 OTR – features an even more comprehensive list of standard equipment. This includes automatic headlights and wipers, metallic paint with body coloured front bumper, sliding door rail and rear tail-light column, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, premium chrome grille detailing with gloss black badge surround, tinted windows and electric folding mirrors on the outside.

Inside, Sport specification adds the latest EASY LINK infotainment system with 8.0-inch touchscreen display, DAB radio, Bluetooth and USB connections, with full smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The EASY LINK navigation system also features three years of connected services that includes Google search capability for places of interest, live traffic information and weather forecasts.

A 4.2-inch TFT colour driver information display, manual air conditioning and JAVA upholstery with faux leather steering wheel add to the comfort and convenience features, along with LED interior lighting and premium dashboard with horizontal grain and chrome detailing.

Complementing the quality trim details is the full-height interior trim that features soft-touch materials for a more refined and car-like environment, ensuring the areas the driver and passengers come into contact with are premium and more cossetting, with superior refinement. Aiding the driver are rear parking sensors, a Driver Attention Alert system and front fog lights.

PRICING

Model

Basic price

VAT

Total retail price

First reg fee

Delivery

VED Year 1

Total OTR charges

Recommended OTR price

SL28 Blue dCi 110 Business

£28,750

£5,750

£34,500

£55

£636

£895

£1,586

£36,086

SL28 Blue dCi 150 Business

£30,240

£6,048

£36,288

£55

£636

£895

£1,586

£37,874

SL28 Blue dCi 150 EDC Business

£32,240

£6,448

£38,688

£55

£636

£1,335

£2,026

£40,714

LL30 Blue dCi 110 Business

£29,950

£5,990

£35,940

£55

£636

£895

£1,586

£37,526

LL30 Blue dCi 150 Business

£31,440

£6,288

£37,728

£55

£636

£895

£1,586

£39,314

LL30 Blue dCi 150 EDC Business

£33,440

£6,688

£40,128

£55

£636

£1,335

£2,026

£42,154

SL28 Blue dCi 110 Sport

£31,600

£6,320

£37,920

£55

£636

£895

£1,586

£39,506

SL28 Blue dCi 150 Sport

£33,090

£6,618

£39,708

£55

£636

£895

£1,586

£41,294

SL28 Blue dCi 170 EDC Sport

£35,690

£7,138

£42,828

£55

£636

£1,335

£2,026

£44,854

LL30 Blue dCi 110 Sport

£32,800

£6,560

£39,360

£55

£636

£895

£1,586

£40,946

LL30 Blue dCi 150 Sport

£34,290

£6,858

£41,148

£55

£636

£895

£1,586

£42,734

LL30 Blue dCi 170 EDC Sport

£36,890

£7,378

£44,268

£55

£636

£1,335

£2,026

£46,294


KEY OPTIONS

 

FEATURES

AVAILABILITY

PRICE

Technology Pack 1

EASY LINK navigation with 8” touchscreen, DAB radio, Bluetooth, USB ports and compatible with Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™
Connected navigation services – 3 years included: Google search for places of interest, live traffic info and weather
Wireless smartphone charger
Hands-free key card with push button stop/start function

Business

£1,188

Technology Pack 2

Wireless smartphone charger
Hands-free key card with push button stop/start function

Business and Sport

£264

Comfort Pack 1 (1)

Heated driver’s seat with non-heated passenger 2 seat bench or
Heated driver’s and heated passenger seat (2)
Manual air conditioning with pollen filter (front only)
Door mirrors – electric folding

Business

£1,188

Comfort Pack 2 (1)

Heated driver’s seat with non-heated passenger 2 seat bench or
Heated driver’s and heated passenger seat (2)
Manual air conditioning with pollen filter (front & rear)

Business and Sport

£1,740

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Pack 1 (3)

Wheelchair accessible conversion

Business

£7,188

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Pack 2 (3)

Wheelchair accessible conversion

Remove 3rd row of seats

Business

£6,828

Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle Pack 3 (3)

Wheelchair accessible conversion

Includes a single side-folding seat (left-hand side)

3rd row without 3rd row of seats

Business

£8,388

Advanced Driver Assist Pack 1(4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (10)

Active Emergency Braking System

Over Speed Prevention

Blind Spot Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Automatic high-beam

Adaptive Cruise Control

Business and Sport

£1,584

Advanced Driver Assist Pack 2(5) (6) (8) (9)

Active Emergency Braking System
Over Speed Prevention
Blind Spot Warning
Lane Departure Warning
Automatic high-beam

Business and Sport

£1,464

Advanced Driver Assist Pack 3 (4) (6) (7) (11)

Active Emergency Braking System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Business and Sport

£600

Parking Pack (6) (9)

360o parking sensors with rear parking camera

Business and Sport

£894

Safety Pack (6)

Automatic high-beam

Traffic Sign Recognition

Business and Sport

£264

Visibility Pack

Automatic headlights and rain sensitive front wipers

Front fog lights

Business and standard on Sport

£324

Look Pack

Extra tinted windows
Premium faux leather steering wheel
17 inch alloy wheels

Business

£1,080

 
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

 

Blue dCi 110

Blue dCi 150

Blue dCi 150 Auto

Blue dCi 170 Auto

Max engine power KW (hp)

81 (110)

110 (150)

110 (150)

125 (170)

Max torque Nm (rpm)

320 (1500)

350 (1500)

350 (1500)

380 (1500)

Maximum speed mph (km/h)

100 (161)

110 (178)

110 (178)

115 (186)

Acceleration 0-62mph (seconds)

16.5

13.6

11.6

10.6

CO2 emissions – WLTP (g/km)

186 – 189

186 – 190

194 – 195

196 – 197

MPG – WLTP (Combined)

39.8 – 39.2

39.8 – 39.2

38.2

37.7

WEIGHTS

*Extra weight added to kerb weight and subsequently taken away from payload in accordance with the standard specification of each trim level – 10kg on Business and 36kg on Sport

BUSINESS SL28

WEIGHTS (kg)

Blue dCi 110

Blue dCi 150

Blue dCi 150 EDC

Gross Vehicle Weight

3020

3020

3030

Gross Train Weight

5000

5000

4700

Maximum payload

966

966

1007

Kerb weight

2054

2054

2023

Max weight on front axle

1200

1206

1231

Max weight on rear axle

939

939

939

Braked trailer capacity

2000

2000

1670

Unbraked trailer capacity

750

750

750

SPORT SL28

WEIGHTS (kg)

Blue dCi 110

Blue dCi 150

Blue dCi 170 EDC

Gross Vehicle Weight

3040

3040

3030

Gross Train Weight

5000

5000

4700

Maximum payload

929

929

981

Kerb weight

2111

2111

2049

Max weight on front axle

1200

1206

1231

Max weight on rear axle

939

939

939

Braked trailer capacity

2000

2000

1670

Unbraked trailer capacity

750

750

750

BUSINESS LL30

WEIGHTS (kg)

Blue dCi 110

Blue dCi 150

Blue dCi 150 EDC

Gross Vehicle Weight

3070

3070

3070

Gross Train Weight

5070

5070

4700

Maximum payload

993

993

1002

Kerb weight

2077

2077

2068

Max weight on front axle

1260

1266

1291

Max weight on rear axle

926

926

926

Braked trailer capacity

2000

2000

1630

Unbraked trailer capacity

750

750

750

SPORT LL30

WEIGHTS (kg)

Blue dCi 110

Blue dCi 150

Blue dCi 170 EDC

Gross Vehicle Weight

3070

3070

3070

Gross Train Weight

5070

5070

4700

Maximum payload

935

860

835

Kerb weight

2135

2210

2235

Max weight on front axle

1260

1266

1291

Max weight on rear axle

926

926

926

Braked trailer capacity

2000

2000

1630

Unbraked trailer capacity

750

750

750