All-New Kangoo is set to strengthen the Renault PRO+ commercial vehicle range

Latest generation line-up will include the 100 per cent electric Kangoo Z.E.

Completely redesigned exterior with bold front end design and sculpted sides

High level of equipment and new materials contribute to a more upmarket feel

New driver aids incorporate the Permanent Rear View digital interior mirror

Since 2011, Kangoo Z.E. is Europe’s best-selling electric LCV with over 50,000 sold to date

Full details and prices to be announced in 2021

Renault PRO+ has announced the first details of the All-New Renault Kangoo.

The latest generation of the light commercial builds on the success of its award-winning predecessor with a bold, completely new exterior, brand new interior and significant advances in infotainment and driver assistance systems.

The All-New Kangoo promises to revolutionise its segment by complementing its practicality and versatility with an upmarket feel that is generated through a high level of standard equipment and new materials throughout.

Once again, the range will offer business users a 100 per cent electric version. With its zero-tailpipe-emissions-in-use, the All-New Renault Kangoo Z.E. allows professionals to benefit from a highly usable, environmentally compatible van that meets the challenges of urban mobility.

Instantly distinguishing the All-New Kangoo is a completely redesigned front end with an elegant chrome line between the grille and the front bumper. The sleeker front end flows into sculpted sides with a more pronounced profile.

A brand-new interior adds to the car-like sophisticated feel of the All-New Kangoo. The centrepiece is a new horizontal dashboard that has a stylish appearance and numerous storage spaces, while new, completely redesigned seats enhance comfort and durability.

Convenience and safety are heightened with the Renault EASY LINK multimedia system and new driving aids, which include the Permanent Rear View digital interior mirror. This new system provides excellent rear visibility where a bulkhead obscures natural rear-view vision. Other new features will include a host of new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

The new generation model will be available in two lengths. It offers a highly useful volume of 3.3m3 to 3.9m3 in the standard van and from 4.2 m3 to 4.9 m3 in the longer version.

The All-New Kangoo will be produced in Groupe Renault’s Maubeuge factory in France.

The Renault Kangoo has helped Renault to be the European leader in vans since 1998 for 21 consecutive years, with over four million sold since 1997.

The Renault Kangoo Z.E. has made a major contribution to the manufacturer’s standing as a pioneer and leader in electric LCVs in Europe for the last nine years. Since its introduction in 2011, the Renault Kangoo Z.E. has been the best-selling electric commercial vehicle in Europe with over 50,000 sold to date.

Renault PRO+ vehicles account for nearly one in two electric LCVs sold in Europe and Renault is committed to electrify its entire range of vans by 2022.

Further details of the All-New Renault Kangoo will be released in 2021.