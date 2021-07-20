Renault Zoe E-Tech fitted with ENSO range extending tyres covers 475.4 miles on a single charge

Previous record of 351 miles smashed by the Mission Motorsport charity at Thruxton race circuit

Renault Zoe E-Tech on OEM tyres covers 424.7 miles on a single charge

All-electric superminis driven by Mission Motorsport’s team of military veteran beneficiaries

Original specification Renault Zoe E-Tech supplied by Hendy Renault

Award-winning Renault Zoe E-Tech has an official WLTP range of up to 245 miles

The Renault Zoe E-Tech is the best-selling electric car in Europe

Priced from £27,595 OTR after the Plug-in Car Grant

The Renault Zoe E-Tech has certainly gone the extra mile for Mission Motorsport after helping the charity set a new hypermiling record by covering a phenomenal 475.4 miles on a single charge.

Mission Motorsport, the Forces’ Motorsport Charity, which aids in the recovery of those who have been affected by Military Operations by providing opportunities through motorsport and the automotive industry, broke the Renault Zoe hypermiling record by 475.4 miles after its team drove the all-electric supermini for more than 24 hours at Thruxton Race Circuit.

The original record of 351 miles was set in France in 2018 on the Paris Peripherique, but the Mission Motorsport team, consisting of veteran beneficiaries, military spouses and a hypermiling expert, took the record on June 10th after an excellent display of deft driving on the UK’s fastest racetrack. Using its endurance motorsport experience, the team managed to achieve 9.14 miles per kilowatt hour, while averaging a remarkably restrained optimum speed of 19 mph.

Two Renault Zoes were used for the record attempt, both of which were supplied by Hendy Renault. Both were completely standard, aside from one running on ENSO range extending tyres. With its original OEM tyres, the first Renault Zoe achieved 424.7 miles on a single charge to smash the existing record, setting off at 9.40 am on Wednesday, June 9th and finally coasting to a stop at 11:45 pm on Thursday, June 10th, having been driven for over 22 hours.

However, the identical Renault Zoe, fitted with ENSO’s propriety EV tyres, went further still, achieving 475.4 miles after also setting off at the same time, but finishing at 14:57 pm on Thursday, June 10th after lapping Thruxton circuit in excess of 25 hours.

The incredible feat betters the official WLTP range of the Renault Zoe by 230 miles, the award-winning hatchback being officially recognised to cover up to 245 miles on a single charge. Its usability is also enhanced by a comprehensive standard specification and flexible charging options, the latter including its 52kWh battery being able to be charged to 80 per cent in just one hour and ten minutes.

James Cameron, Mission Motorsport CEO, was thrilled at the result: “The Zoe was a perfect choice for us – but to cover such an extraordinary distance frankly blew us away. Driving through the night both in training and for the record itself with absolute precision was a challenge for the team but the Zoe proved more than up to the task. It was important to set a record with an absolutely standard car, and we’ve all been charmed and astonished by the little Renault’s character and tenacity”

Congratulating the charity on its record run, Tom Barker, Electrification Manager, Renault UK, added: “What Mission Motorsport has achieved is incredible and everyone at Renault UK sends a huge well done to them. Not only is it testament to how far it’s possible to go on a single charge in a Zoe, even taking into consideration the optimum conditions and lowly speed, but it’s a great illustration of just how comfortable and usable it is, too. There’s no doubt this was pretty extreme, but it’s further evidence that the Renault Zoe really does go the extra mile when it comes to viably being a household’s only car and that it’s suitable for covering all kinds of distance.”

The Renault Zoe E-Tech is the best-selling electric car in Europe. It is available in Play, Iconic and GT Line levels of trim. The range is priced from £27,595 on-the-road after the PiCG.

All new Zoe models come with a five-year/100,000-mile warranty, plus an eight-year 100,000-mile battery warranty.