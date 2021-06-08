Go North East, the region’s largest bus company, has had a visit from well-known transport YouTuber, Geoff Marshall, who has an impressive audience of almost 230,000 subscribers on the popular social media channel.

Geoff recently visited Go North East to check out its electric buses that were launched just over six months ago and promising a ‘bus of the future’ travelling experience for customers.

Branded ‘Voltra’, the nine buses run on Go North East’s popular 53 and 54 routes around Newcastle and Gateshead, and are the region’s first fully-electric bus fleet in the North East.

As part of Geoff’s visit to the region, he also had a behind the scenes tour of Go North East’s Gateshead Riverside depot, offering an insight into the inner workings of one of the region’s largest employers.

Click here to watch Geoff Marshall’s video.

Martijn Gilbert, managing director at Go North East, said: “It was great to welcome Geoff to the North East.

“We’ve seen a great deal of him on social media before, with many of his videos receiving hundreds of thousands of views, so we were delighted to have him up here reviewing the region’s first fully-electric bus fleet and getting a look at what goes on here at Go North East.”

“We’d like to thank him once again for the visit, and we hope that you enjoy watching his video.”