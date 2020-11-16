If you are looking to replace your boiler, there is a wide array of factors to keep in mind. In this read, we are going to look at the vital factors in boiler replacement to help you figure out how to pick a new boiler that’s ideal for your home and matches your heating needs.

Property Size

Your property size dictates the kind of boiler is ideal for your home. Both system and conventional boilers utilize a cylinder (the latter also require a water tank), thus making them ideal for bigger homes. The combi boiler is connected directly to the mains and so, it does not need either a cylinder or a tank. This makes it an excellent choice for smaller homes. Additionally, it is not just the property size that needs to be considered, but ideally the boiler’s size. Large boilers are clearly not suitable for small homes and their compact counterparts may not be the best solution for bigger homes.

More often than not, replacing a conventional or system boiler with a combi seems like a wise decision, sticking to your current one might be the better solution. For example, while you’ll free up space in your home by picking a combi type, you may want to note that remnants of the old one like the cylinder or water tank may have to be removed, which of course, will increase the installation cost. Additionally, if you have old radiators, swapping to a combi boiler may not be the best choice. That’s because the radiators may not withstand the higher pressure. Failure to consider these factors may see you paying more than you would have if you stayed with the old boiler type.

The Number of Bathrooms & Showers

More often than not, properties with multiple bathrooms are more suited to conventional and system boilers. These boilers allow for running hot water in various bathrooms simultaneously, while the combi type can’t run two showers or baths at the same time as they heat water on demand. So, if you have a large family, a conventional boiler is more viable as the amount of hot water available is only limited by the cylinder’s size. In addition, the kind of shower you have may have an effect. A combi boiler replacement, for instance, is usually incompatible with power showers.

Type of Property

The kind of home you own is of vital importance. For older homes, that already function well with a conventional boiler, it is usually best to keep the current boiler as any changes are most likely minimal. Keep in mind that you will need to consider if you intend to make a house extension in the future. With more rooms comes more radiators, and this will put a strain on your current boiler. This is an important thing to keep in when choosing your next boiler’s killo wattage. If space comes at a premium, a conventional or system boiler may not be an ideal choice for a flat or small house.

Brand

It is imperative to consider the brand of the boiler when planning to replace your current one. Varying brands have varying energy efficiency levels, a factor that can have a significant effect on your water and gas bills. Gas boilers energy efficiency is measured on an A to G scale, with the former being the most energy-efficient, transforming at least 90% of fuel to heat. If you own a boiler that is more than 15 years old, chances are it is G-rated. These waste 30p of every £1 of gas, meaning they will end up costing you over £350 per year in unnecessary energy bills. Also, it is worth keeping in mind that the brand you pick will determine the price of a new boiler. As such, you'll want to figure out what you can afford and purchase accordingly. A reputable heating company should be able to provide fair payment options, thus allowing to spread the boiler replacement costs over the long term.

Water Pressure

The water pressure in your property is a vital consideration when it comes to boiler replacement. That’s because some models cannot produce adequate pressure on their own. A traditional boiler also referred to as a regular or conventional boiler, is ideal for homes in places with low water pressure it guarantees high water pressure by using a water tank. On the contrary, a combi boiler won’t be ideal for properties in places with low water pressure.

Flow Rate

A boiler’s flow rate represents how much water is able to flow through the appliance and how fast it’s able to come out of the tap or faucet. It is not always a must to get a boiler with a high flow rate; it all comes down to the mains pressure. For instance, if your mains supply can only handle 10 liters per minute, there is no need to purchase a replacement that has a 13 liters per minute flow rate.

Flue System

Boiler flue systems come in a wide array of configurations and determine which boiler kind is best suited for your home. The need for a vertical concentric flue design is not the same as a horizontal concentric one. So, before you hunt for a replacement, it is important to consider the boiler flue design.

Gas Safe Installation

A new boiler installation is no walk in the park. Keep in mind that the job needs to be done by a gas safe engineer. You can verify this by asking for the engineer’s identity card as all registered ones are required to carry one. Also, you can go further and check online if their registration number is valid. Ensure that their qualifications are legit. Getting an unqualified technician to handle the replacement job will almost always lead to unsatisfactory results and even void your warranty.

To make further ensure you pick the right party for the job, seek recommendations from people who have had a similar system installed and ensure they had an ideal experience. Check online reviews, go through their portfolio and ensure they have been in business for several years before hiring them. With these tips, you should have the best boiler system for your home in no time.