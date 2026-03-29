RESILIENT SMALL BUSINESS COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY IN THE UK CONSTRUCTION SECTOR – AS GROWTH FORECASTS IMPROVE FOR 2026

More than eight in 10 (88%) business owners in the construction sector say that committing to sustainability is personally important to them this year – with 24% of businesses working on plans to embed sustainability into their business culture and plans for the year ahead. A further 25% of small businesses in the sector say that this year they are also committed to taking more practical steps to support sustainable business practices on a day-to-day basis.

This new research from Novuna Business Finance comes at a time when some governments and major businesses have softened their commitments to Net Zero, emissions and sustainability. The Novuna Business Finance data suggests UK small businesses are emerging as the business community’s new flag-bearers on maintaining a focus and commitment to sustainability. This coincides with an improved business outlook for the year ahead. Data from Novuna’s Business Barometer tracker revealed that construction small businesses have started 2026 with an upturn in growth forecasts. Just 17% of construction enterprises were predicting growth during the final months of 2025, for the start of 2026 this had risen to 24%.

The new Novuna Business Finance poll of 1,000 small business owners revealed the specific aspects of sustainability that construction businesses rated as more important going into 2026:

· 38% prioritised improving policies and facilities towards packaging and waste – and recycling for products and services;

· 37% of construction businesses placed greater importance on their business having a positive social impact in their immediate community;

· a further 17% said they were investing in local suppliers or contractors and 13% were committed to creating jobs locally.

In terms of who has been most influential in encouraging small business owners to take sustainability seriously – the close relationship many construction small businesses have with their customers and staff plays a significant role. Nationally, 27% of respondents mentioned the influence of their customers and 26% cited the influence of staff members. A reminder that business owners are also everyday consumers – 18% of small business owners mentioned their partner and 17% the pester power of their children, in committing their enterprises to sustainability.

The new research coincides with the launch of series 10 of the Sustainable Business Podcast, in which Novuna Business Finance continues to explore real-life stories from small business owners on the relationship between sustainability and business growth. This season is dedicated to the construction sector – and one of the guests featured is Sarah Hallman, Managing Director of BuyMetalOnline, which is a family sheet metal supply business, based in Newcastle upon Tyne. Developed by industry experts with over 30 years’ experience, BuyMetalOnline prides itself on the high quality of both its products and customer service.

Sarah Hallman, Managing Director of BuyMetalOnline comments: “Our customers appreciate that we’re helping them be more sustainable. We’ve focused on reducing waste by selling offcuts directly to consumers rather than letting them go to scrap. It’s practical, it saves resources and reduces waste. Even as supply chains tighten and costs rise, these small, everyday steps are manageable and they make real a difference to our carbon footprint as a business.”

Jo Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance adds: “From our podcast interviews and the new research, a strong picture emerges of construction small businesses investing in sustainable practices. Despite the enormous market uncertainty the sector has faced in recent years, many business owners believe sustainability makes business sense and it’s often driven by their customers. Small business owners are typically closer to their customers and see first-hand the value in supporting the communities where they operate or do business. Underpinning clear signs of small business resilience in the sector, there is a commitment to innovate, and a willingness to modernise and adapt. Sustainability is important to many small business owners for 2026 – whether this is focusing on green issues, local employment, community investment or boosting their financial resilience.”

“At Novuna Business Finance, our aim is to listen and find helpful and workable solutions to support small businesses turn these ideas into practical action. Many want to do more on sustainability but aren’t always sure where to start. Sometimes it’s a lack of financial resources, other times uncertainty about what’s required, and often the landscape can feel complex. That’s why we help break it down into achievable steps, celebrate progress, and give businesses the confidence to act and keep building from there.”