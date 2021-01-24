DINERS craving a taste of Asia can enjoy their favourite food in the comfort of their own home, thanks to a new initiative from a leading North East venue.

The pan-Asian Fusion restaurant at County Durham’s Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa has launched a home delivery, Fusion to Go, service.

And now locked down food lovers can access a whole menu of curries, salads, bento boxes and appetisers at the click of a button.

Choices from the restaurant, within the hotel’s multi-award-winning Spa at Ramside, include a wide range of starters, from Vietnamese duck spring rolls or steamed dim sum, to duck pancakes with Asian salad and hoisin sauce and roasted honey ribs.

Main courses incorporate bang bang chicken, spicy prawn or duck and watermelon salads and ‘from the wok’ dishes, such as pad Thai, chicken with cashew nuts,

Singapore vermicelli noodles and ginger beef stir fry.

Thai yellow, green and red curries are available and there is a wide choice of vegetarian dishes including a dry Panang curry of Asian mushrooms, courgettes, and peppers with lime leaves and a Massaman curry, with pineapple, sweet potato, peppers, white onion and cashew nuts.

Alternatively, customers can create their own bento box by choosing any three dishes, accompanied by jasmine rice, egg fried rice or egg fried noodles.

There is also an à la carte menu, featuring, among others, Thai surf and turf –

teriyaki fillet steak medallions, garlic and ginger king prawns, wok fried greens and fries – and a classic burger of 100 per cent Hereford beef, with salad, pickled red onions, gherkins and burger relish in a toasted brioche bun.

And side dishes on the Fusion to Go menu include everything from shrimp and prawn cracker and sesame and soy-dressed wok-fried greens, to French fries, noodles and rice.

In addition, a traditional Sunday lunch collection service is being offered by Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa’s sister venue, Bowburn Hall Hotel, at Bowburn.

Every Sunday, between 12 noon and 4pm it is offering a choice of roast beef, lamb, pork or turkey for £11.95, a trio of meats for £14.95 or a vegetarian mushroom and butternut squash Wellington, priced at £9.95.

Each is served with Yorkshire pudding, seasonal vegetables and gravy, with a £3.50 surcharge for desserts of either sticky toffee pudding or apple crumble with cream or custard.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Estates, which owns Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa and Bowburn Hall Hotel, said he hopes the new services will “make lockdown a little more bearable for those who miss eating out.”

Sunday lunch from Bowburn Hall Hotel is for collection only and can be ordered and paid for by calling 0191 3770311.

The Fusion to Go service at Ramside Hall Hotel operates between 4pm and 9pm seven days a week. There is a minimum spend of £25 and delivery is £5 or free for orders of £50 or more.

To view the menu visit www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk and orders can be placed online or by ringing 0191 375 3634.