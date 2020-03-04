ONE of the first employees to work at a Teesside care home has retired after 18 years of service.

Wendy Horn joined The Beeches Care Home, on Green Lane, Newtown, Stockton on Tees, two months after it opened in 2002.

Colleagues and residents at the home held a party to mark Wendy’s retirement, with a buffet prepared by the kitchen team.

They also presented her with flowers and chocolates, to say thank you for her service.

Resident Sheila White said: “Wendy is a lovely lady. It was nice that we organised a party to say goodbye. We are all going to miss her.”

Wendy said: “It’s been lovely working at the home. I especially loved spending time with the residents, who make every day worthwhile.

“My daughter and granddaughter have followed in my footsteps and now work in care homes, both as carers, and both of my sisters are home carers, so it feels like a family job. I will miss it.”

Helen Wood, regional manager for the Hill Care Group, which operates The Beeches Care Home, said: “Everyone at The Beeches would like to wish Wendy the best for her retirement.

“She is a valuable member of the team and will be missed by everyone.”