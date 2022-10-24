Newcastle United has always been considered a big club in terms of magnitude and support. However, in recent years, results on the pitch have not been able to live up to the expected standards. Almost a year from the completion, we will review how successful this takeover has been as we approach its first anniversary.

Results and Performances

Not many football fans would have bet on Newcastle to finish 13th in the 2021/2022 season, given their poor start to the season. In fact, before Christmas, Newcastle United were odds on favourites to be relegated on Betfair as they only picked up their first win in December.

This partial return to form represented good value in sports betting odds, with platforms such as Betfair allowing bettors to back Newcastle through the tough times, alongside allowing them to engage with a host of other offerings, including the many casino promotions offered by Betfair.

With so many newcomers at Newcastle, we would expect it to take a little longer for the team to gel and improve the chemistry between the squad. This proves how the manager has succeeded in uniting the team, highlighting how the takeover’s decision to change managers was beneficial for the Magpies.

The new season has seen Newcastle flourish, with several impressive results, including an opening-day win against Nottingham Forest and a hard earnt point against Manchester City in a thrilling 3-3 game. With only one defeat so far in the Premier League against Liverpool, things are looking up for the remainder of the season at St James’ Park. The squad will also take huge confidence from the strong defensive performances that have been put in, which is something the team has been lacking in previous campaigns.

Quality of Signings

The takeover promised to pump more investment into the squad and has certainly delivered. Before the money came in the squad was average at best, however, the Saudi-led takeover has brought in high-calibre players, alongside a credible manager in Eddie Howe.

The first notable signing was Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, a player with experience in England’s national team as well. He has proved to be a sensational signing that truly hit the ground running in the North East.

Also, Dan Burn may not be as glamorous as some of Newcastle’s other key signings, but his consistency and versatility are something that has significantly benefited the Magpies since his arrival.

Everyone knew the qualities Nick Pope had when he was at Burnley, so it has come as no surprise that he is excelling in a Newcastle shirt.

Other signings have been made ahead for the new campaign and there are very high hopes for the newcomers due to their high transfer fees.

Since the completion of the takeover in October 2021, fans have been able to go to games with the most optimism they have had in decades.