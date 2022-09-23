A SUNDERLAND firm of solicitors has increased its services to employers, with a new software solution to help manage HR much easier.

Richard Reed Solicitors, based at Frederick Street, recently introduced its RR Protect scheme, an easy and cost-effective way for employers to remove the risk and burden of any claims being made against them by employees.

And now, as part of its on-going commitment to supporting businesses, it has created a new HR system to help employers manage their HR records more efficiently and accurately.

The cloud-based system means records are easily accessed and is also much more economical for users.

At the same time, it also allows staff to view information, from details about their contracts to company policies and holiday records and management can create and export company-wide or individual employee data via the reporting suite.

“Our new HR system has been created to help employers manage their records more efficiently,” said Solicitor, Kat Moody.

“It’s the logical next step following on from the introduction of our RR Protect scheme, which has been very well received and has been seen very much as a great way of businesses having piece of mind about the possibility of being involved in an employment tribunal.

“This new low cost (from just £20 + VAT per month) HR system has a huge amount of benefits, including no longer having to have records stuffed in filing cabinets but available in a much environmentally friendly and easy to use way.”

Details of both schemes are available via the website at

https://richardreed.co.uk/services-for-business/employment-hr/monthly-fixed-fee-employment-hr-services/

And at

https://richardreed.co.uk/services-for-business/employment-hr/hr-management-software/