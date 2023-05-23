RICHMOND COMES ALIVE WITH SPECTACULAR DANCE SHOWCASE

Over seventy dancers, from Richmond School and Sixth Form College, took to the stage for a spectacular dance extravaganza that ‘For One Night Only’ brought Richmond alive with energy and excitement.

‘For One Night Only’ showcased the school and college’s highly popular dance groups including Evolution Dance Company, Richmond Royal cheerleaders, Breakin’ Point, soloists and Sixth Form Performing Arts students.

The show was organised by Sixth Form students, Daisy Binks, Georgie O’Reilly, Lucy Wilson, Millie Dixon, Millie Holden, Lucy Wilson and Ruby Weaver-Cooke who project-managed the event from its conception to production and choreographed their own pieces, as well as many of the group dances.

The sell-out show celebrated the diversity of dance and featured students from Year 7 through to Year 13 who delivered a packed programme with a huge variety of genres, including street dance, cheerleading, ballet, tap and contemporary.

The contrast of performances was beautifully executed taking the audience on exciting journeys, from the drama and passion of West Side Story, by the Year 13 students, to the fun and frolics of Matilda the Musical, by Evolution Dance Company.

A terrific technical team worked alongside the cast to create striking backdrops and sound, coupled with a fabulous back-stage crew who helped ensure scene changes ran like clockwork. The students were supported by Danni Fox, Lead Teacher for Dance, and Dance Teachers Jamie Pemberton and Lauren Straub who advised on choreography and helped to guarantee the smooth running of the event.

Danni Fox, Lead Teacher for Dance, said: “Our Year 13 students did an incredible job in bringing the showcase to fruition, and what a way to end their time with us here at Richmond School and Sixth Form College and celebrate their achievements in Dance over the years! It evoked so many emotions as the students showed their versatility with such a diverse range of dances. From thought-provoking solo performances, to vibrant musical theatre, ‘For One Night Only’ encapsulated everything that is so powerful about dance. The students have worked tirelessly for many weeks and have taken immense pride in delivering a show that was bursting with polished performances. Thank you to all the students for their commitment, we are so proud of their efforts!”

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, added: “I really am in awe at the phenomenal talent of our amazing dancers. The audience were blown away by all the performances and were treated to a show that had all the hallmarks of a professional production.

“My sincerest thanks go to our brilliant Year 13 students who produced and directed the show – Daisy, Millie, Georgie, Lucy, Millie and Ruby did a fabulous job and demonstrated such maturity and professionalism when leading the younger students.”

