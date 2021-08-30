Two businesses local to Richmond, North Yorkshire are collaborating to support the town’s 950th birthday celebrations by sponsoring an open-air family film event, to take place Saturday 4th September.

Multi-award-winning Managed IT Services Provider razorblue which recently announced further expansion into Scotland following the acquisition of Stirling-based sarn Technologies Ltd. and Richmond based digital agency, Purple Creative, have worked together since 2013 and are now sponsoring this event jointly.

Phil Upton, managing director of Purple Creative is heavily involved with the 950th celebrations, and said: “We have worked with razorblue for over eight years now, who provide the cloud servers we use to host our websites as well as the technology infrastructure to the office complex here at Aske. It is great to come together with a fellow local business to support our community in this way, and we are looking forward to a great evening.”

The outdoor cinema will take place at Aske, adjacent to the office complex, and will feature specially produced ales from Richmond Brewing Company, and food from Granny’s Kitchen and Cross View Tearooms. A family event, guests will enjoy a film chosen by community vote: A Knight’s Tale.

Mark Wilkinson, group commercial director at razorblue said: “We’re excited to support this event, not least because many of our staff are from this fantastic area, myself and our CEO, Dan Kitchen included. We believe in the power of community and are lucky to have our head office somewhere which is not only a great place to grow up and raise a family, but also a thriving hub for business and tourism.”

Now with eight offices and teams across the UK, razorblue works with over 500 businesses providing a wide range of services including managed IT support, connectivity, cloud solutions and business software.