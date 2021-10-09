Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef of the Year 2022 Now Open for Entries

Italian Grain Experts Riso Gallo have launched the fifth Young Risotto Chef of the Year competition, aimed at budding chefs aged 18 -23 years who are either in education or starting out in their professional careers, with entry open until the 31st December 2021.

The regional finalists will have their dishes evaluated by professional chefs at the top of their game and then perhaps to compete at the Grand Final in London, where the winner will be named the Riso Gallo UK & Ireland Young Risotto Chef of the Year

The winner will receive an all expenses paid three day work experience with renowned judging chef Fabio Pisani and his team at the 2 Michelin starred Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia in Milan, Italy.

The runner up will win a stage at a prestigious restaurant in the UK.

Entrants are asked to produce and photograph their dish, and regional heats will take place across the UK and Ireland.

Regional heats will take place in; South at North Herts College on Tueasday January 18th, Midlands at Loughborough College on Wednesday 19th January, North at Middlesbrough College on Friday 21st January, Scotland at West Lothian College on Tuesday 25th January, Northern Ireland and Ireland at SERC College on Friday 28th January, and Wales and the South West at Exeter College. On Monday 31st January.

The final judging panel will include; Consultant Chef Paul Gayler MBE; Danilo Cortellini, Executive Chef at The Italian Embassy; Adriano Cavagnini, Executive Chef at the Bvlgari Hotel; Fabio Pisani from Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia in Milan; Davide Degiovanni, and Fransceco Dibenedetto, Head Chef at Bibendum in London.

Jason Morrison, MD Riso Gallo UK commented; “Last year we had to hold the Young Risotto Chef of The Year virtually by way of video links. We are thrilled that the hospitality industry has been able to pull through and we look forward to meeting our young entrants in person this year and to watch them in action.”

“For over 165 years, Riso Gallo has supplied many of the top chefs across the world with Italian rice of the highest quality. We understand their passion and commitment to their craft, and the years of training they undertake. We launched this competition to help foster and reward the next generation, who can inject personality, passion and creativity into their own vibrant, exciting risotto dish. Our Young Risotto Chef of the Year has gone from strength to strength each year.”

For entries and Terms & Conditions visit www.youngrisottochef.com