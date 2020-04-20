The Road to Recovery Trust, the not-for-profit organisation that runs Newcastle’s recovery café George Street Social, has delivered 1,000 free meals to key workers and people who need support since the lockdown commenced last month.

Having closed the George Street Social doors to the public in March, the trust has ensured that support remains available to people in recovery and anyone in the community who needs it by providing free meals as well as supporting online recovery meetings and peer support.

The café is managed and operated by staff and volunteers who are themselves in recovery. Its chef, Nathan Pollard, is over two years in recovery and is using his skills and experience of travelling the world to cater for high profile events such as the Brit Awards, the Asian Games and the Olympics to bring delicious meals to those who need them.

Peter Mitchell, Chief Executive, Road to Recovery Trust, said: “This is an opportunity for people in recovery to get into action on behalf of the wider community. We can’t open our doors during this crisis, but we can deliver essential food to people who need it or key workers who are battling against this disease in so many ways on our behalf.

“People in recovery from alcoholism, drug and other addictions come from all different backgrounds and have many different talents – but they have one thing in common. They are all immensely grateful to be able to enjoy life one day at a time. This is our way of giving something back.”

The Trust has been able to operate the service thanks to the time given by volunteers who co-ordinate the requests and deliveries, including Nathan who cooks the food on a voluntary basis, a collaboration with Charlotte’s Butchery in Gosforth who are donating the meat, and donations from the public.

Nathan, who has so far cooked up a feast of dishes including Boeuf Bourguignon, Shepherd’s Pie, Vegetable Tagine, Sweet and Sour Pork, Chicken Chasseur, Roast Vegetable and Pesto Pasta Bake and many more, said: “Twelve-step recovery saved my life and George Street Social has, and continues to play, a massive part in my recovery.

“I think it’s important to be there to help the still sick and suffering in addiction, as well as the wider community. Giving back is good for my recovery and it’s the least I can do after all the support I received.”

For more information about the Trust, or to make a donation, please visit www.roadtorecoverytrust.org.uk