A Newcastle based geo-environmental firm has made a key promotion at a time of significant growth.

Emily Broughton has surpassed her graduate role to now become consultant at Roberts Environmental, which recently completed its Newcastle city centre relocation and expansion following a five-figure investment.

Emily, who graduated from Newcastle University with an MSc in Environmental Engineering, joined Roberts Environmental in March 2018 as a graduate consultant. She will now see an increase in responsibility working across larger projects.

Jeff Roberts, managing director at Roberts Environmental said: “Emily has become an important part of the team since joining in March 2018. The past 18 months has been incredibly important for the firm as our strategic growth was underway, and I would credit a big part of that success to having the right team in place.

“Emily’s dedication and ability to adapt to our broad client range has been impressive. We look forward to supporting Emily throughout her future career development.”

Emily initially developed a strong sense for the environment and physical geography at Northumbria University where she gained proficiency in land degradation and remediation, environmental legislation and regulations and environmental fieldwork.

Emily said: “I am delighted to be promoted from my graduate role to consultant. Since joining the team I have been able to play a key role in a number of projects as my responsibilities have grown along the way. Jeff and the team have been incredibly supportive of my career development. I look forward to continuing with a North East based firm which provides a quality service to local, national and international businesses from a range of different sectors.”

Since joining Roberts Environmental, Emily has gained experience in the provision of phase one reports, phase two site investigations, due diligence reports and coal mining risk assessments and to date has worked on site investigations for large residential developments in Northumberland as well as due diligence reports for larger London based portfolios.