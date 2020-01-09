Rockliffe Hall, the North’s only 5 AA Red Star Golf and Spa resort in Hurworth, County Durham, has announced the appointment of Jason Adams as Managing Director.

Jason will join the hotel on Monday 13th January to oversee all aspects of the award-winning 61-bedroom resort, working with the existing team and leading them on new initiatives to take Rockliffe Hall further forward, ten years after it first opened.

Over the past 27 years Jason has held senior management positions at the Lygon Arms, Foxhills Club and Resort, the Arden Hotel, the Atlantic Hotel and Ocean Restaurant in Jersey and Seaham Hall and Serenity Spa in County Durham.

Warwick Brindle, Rockliffe Hall’s Chairman, said “We are delighted to have Jason join the team at Rockliffe Hall. With his luxury resort experience in all aspects of the business we can look forward to further growth and expansion in the future, as the resort embarks on the next ten years of its exciting journey.”

Jason added: “I am thrilled to become Managing Director at such a prestigious property. I hope to drive revenues and lead the team to win more accolades as we work together to take Rockliffe Hall to the next echelon of hotelkeeping.”