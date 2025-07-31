Rolls-Royce in Saint-Tropez: a summer at the Riviera’s most distinguished addresses

Clients welcomed to the French Riviera’s most celebrated addresses from 28 July to 3 August, including La Réserve Ramatuelle and Althoff Villa Belrose

Collection of Bespoke motor cars and several soirées curated for clients visiting Saint-Tropez

Reflects Rolls-Royce’s strategy to remain present in the world’s most rarefied locations

“Our summer programme in Saint-Tropez is a considered extension of our wider philosophy – to ensure our clients are never without the community, hospitality and access that Rolls-Royce provides, wherever they are in the world. Through this series of elegant engagements, set in some of the Riviera’s most sought-after addresses, Rolls-Royce affirms its role as both a curator of exceptional motor cars and a meaningful part of our clients’ lives.”

Boris Weletzky, Regional Director, United Kingdom, Europe and Central Asia, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

From 28 July to 3 August, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars returns to the French Riviera with a series of client experiences in Saint-Tropez. The marque will host private appointments, curated drive opportunities, and private gatherings in a number of landmark destinations, including La Réserve and Althoff Villa Belrose.

Each location brings its own expression of Riviera refinement. Hidden among pine groves and rocky coves, La Réserve pairs modernist minimalist architecture with extraordinary seclusion, offering a spectacular sea view. Althoff Villa Belrose, with its cascading terraces and panoramic views, evokes the relaxed grandeur of a private Mediterranean estate.

These destinations directly reflect the tastes and habits of Rolls-Royce clients, shaped by insights into where they choose to spend their summers. These are the places that inspire them, host them, and feel like home. The brand’s presence in each location is a natural extension of that understanding, offering opportunities to connect in the environments they already love.

From these venues, guests are invited to explore Rolls-Royce’s full contemporary product portfolio via 12 Bespoke motor cars on the sweeping corniches that the region is famed for. These coastal roads were once favoured by Sir Henry Royce, who refined early motor cars from his winter home in nearby Le Canadel – lending quiet continuity to today’s Riviera experience.

A discreet hospitality space is reserved for client meetings and gatherings at each address, while an exclusive Rolls-Royce moment at the famed Nikki Beach – long associated with the lively spirit of Saint-Tropez – will channel the joie de vivre that draws many of the marque’s clients to the Côte d’Azur during the summer.

Rolls-Royce’s Saint-Tropez programme also includes a series of private soirées and hosted dinners, allowing clients to celebrate shared passions, regional character, and the quietly assured glamour that defines Rolls-Royce.

Clients can confirm their attendance and make further arrangements via the marque’s private members’ app, Whispers.