Winner of the 112th Tour de France, Tadej Pogačar, receives crystal trophy by Škoda Design

Škoda Auto has served as the official main partner of the Tour de France for the 22 nd time

Škoda Design created the trophies for the overall winner, the points and mountain classification leaders, and the best young rider, this year featuring a special ‘130 years’ logo

Škoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer presented the green crystal trophy to the points classification winner, Italian Jonathan Milan

The fleet of almost 220 fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles included the Enyaq and Superb iV, which served as Red Cars for Race Director Christian Prudhomme

Škoda is also the partner of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift for the fourth consecutive year

Mladá Boleslav, 28 July 2025: The 112th staging of the Tour de France concluded yesterday on the Champs-Élysées, with Škoda Auto serving as the event’s main partner since 2004. Once again, Škoda Design created the trophies for the overall winner, Tadej Pogačar, the points and mountain classification winners, and the best young rider.

Škoda Auto CEO Klaus Zellmer presented the green crystal trophy to the points classification winner, Italian Jonathan Milan. The Czech carmaker not only sponsored his green jersey but also provided almost 220 electrified vehicles to the organisers. The fleet included the ‘Red Cars’ – a Škoda Enyaq and a Superb iV – for Race Director Christian Prudhomme. Last year, Škoda Auto extended its partnership with the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift through to 2028.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, said: “The Tour de France is a true showcase of breathtaking athletic achievement, and this year’s event once again proved why it remains the world’s biggest and most celebrated cycling race. We are proud to have been the official main partner for over 20 years. Škoda Auto began its journey in 1895 as a bicycle manufacturer, and as we celebrate our 130th anniversary this year, it is especially meaningful to support the Tour with our electrified fleet of vehicles, which we provide to organisers and teams to help ensure the smooth running of the race.

“From providing the iconic Red Car of the Race Director to supporting logistics across challenging stages, our cars are an integral part of this legendary event. Congratulations to all winners and participants for inspiring us with their remarkable performances!”

Škoda Auto provides almost 220 electrified vehicles, including the Director’s Red Cars

Škoda Auto supplied the organisers with a fleet of almost 220 electrified vehicles. The Enyaq and the Superb iV also served as Red Cars – mobile command centres for Race Director Christian Prudhomme, from which he oversaw operations. Since 2019, he has been using electrified models; a year later, in 2020, the Enyaq joined the Red Car fleet.

Škoda Design marks the company’s 130th anniversary with this year’s crystal trophies

This year’s trophies, made from Czech crystal, featured a special Škoda logo to commemorate the brand’s 130th anniversary. The green trophy for the points winner echoes the shade of the green jersey and Škoda’s traditional brand colour.

During the Tour, Škoda showcased two special vehicles: the Elroq Respectline in rainbow colours, highlighting Škoda’s core values of respect, diversity and inclusion, and the tenth Student Car: the Škoda L&K 130, a support vehicle for bicycle races. Designed and built by students from the Škoda Auto Vocational School, it underscores the carmaker’s links to cycling. Fans could also enjoy the Škoda Coffee Car mobile café and get Škoda merchandise from a caravan throughout the race.

WeLoveCycling.com competition winners enjoy VIP experience on the final stage

Škoda Auto organised competitions and giveaways on the WeLoveCycling.com website. The main prize for seven lucky winners and their guests was the opportunity to ride in Škoda vehicles during the final stage. In Paris, they also joined former professional riders for a 60 km ride around the Champs-Élysées. Other prizes included professional bicycles and authentic green jerseys.

Škoda continues its support for world-class cycling events

Škoda’s story began with the production of bicycles in 1895. The Czech car manufacturer now supports numerous major cycling events, including, since 2022, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift – the world’s largest women’s cycling race. Škoda’s partnership with race organiser A.S.O. also includes sponsorship of 17 professional and amateur events, among them La Vuelta and classic races such as Paris–Roubaix, Paris–Nice and Liège–Bastogne–Liège.

This year, Škoda Auto has expanded its cooperation with the International Cycling Union (UCI). For the next two seasons, it will be the official partner of both the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, starting at the end of August in Switzerland, and the UCI Gravel World Championships, held in mid-October in the Netherlands.