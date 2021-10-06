Rolls-Royce Motor Cars showcases a highly Bespoke hand-painted bonnet at this year’s London Craft Week

Remarkable piece of craftsmanship on display at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, London, for duration of London Craft Week

Rolls-Royce offers press and members of the public insight into the world of the leading House of Luxury via LinkedIn stream on 5th October.

“Bespoke Craftsmanship is at the centre of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We are really proud to be displaying this highly Bespoke bonnet in the window of our new flagship residence in the heart of Mayfair. Inspired by Rolls-Royce’s very own English honeybees, this remarkable bonnet is testament to Rolls-Royce’s peerless craftsmanship.”

Claus Andersen, Brand Director, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, London

Bespoke craftsmanship lies at the very heart of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, with creativity nurtured and expressed at every turn.

A highly skilled artisan from the marque’s Exterior Surface Finish Centre, Allie Knight, has demonstrated her unique talent on a befitting canvas – a Rolls-Royce Phantom bonnet. Showcased at the marque’s new global flagship premises in Berkeley Street, Mayfair, the bonnet will be on display for the duration of this year’s London Craft Week.

Since 2016, the marque’s Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence, located on the Duke of Richmond’s Goodwood Estate on the edge of the South Downs National Park, has been home to the Rolls-Royce Apiary – six colonies totalling about 300, 000 English honeybees.

The bees forage across the site, and on the Goodwood Estate, to produce what has become known, worldwide, as ‘the Rolls-Royce of Honey’. These honeybees and the Phantom Rose – an English Tea Rose bred especially for Rolls-Royce and found only at the marque’s headquarters – have been the inspiration for this highly Bespoke bonnet.

For the duration of London Craft Week, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, London, will be transformed to showcase the breadth of character afforded by pinnacle contemporary craft. A global public debut of this highly Bespoke and unique Rolls-Royce bonnet will be displayed in the window of Rolls-Royce’s flagship showroom, in the heart of Mayfair. A unique Champagne cocktail, incorporating Rolls-Royce’s very own, rare honey, has been designed in collaboration with Perrier Jouët for this occasion.

Members of the press and public are invited to Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, Berkeley Street, Mayfair to view this unique bonnet, on display from Monday 4th October – Sunday 10th October.

In addition, on 5th October, Allie Knight will be offering a rare insight into the world of the leading luxury marque via a LinkedIn stream at 13:00 BST. During the session Allie will reveal the story behind her work on the Bespoke bonnet.