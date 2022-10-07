Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II makes UK public debut at Salon Privé, Concours d’Élégance

A highly Bespoke Black Badge Ghost will also be showcased at the event

Black Badge Ghost will lead 120-mile Tour Privé around the Cotswolds on 30th August 2022

“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is delighted to return once again to Blenheim Palace for Salon Privé. Salon Privé is an important event in the luxury calendar, making it the perfect place for the Phantom Series II, the marque’s magnum opus, to make its UK public debut. We will also showcase a highly Bespoke Black Badge Ghost at the event. I look forward to meeting our esteemed clients, friends of the marque and media at this year’s gathering.”

Boris Weletzky, Regional Director UK, Europe, Russia and Central Asia, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

From 31st August 2022, luxury car aficionados will convene at Salon Privé, a highly exclusive Concours d’Élégance, in the grounds of Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire. In recognition of this gathering, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will showcase two highly Bespoke commissions at the event – Phantom Series II and Black Badge Ghost. Each of these commissions is testament to Rolls-Royce’s peerless fluency in Bespoke and indicative of the extensive scope of the marque’s craft, design and engineering competencies.

ROLLS-ROYCE PHANTOM SERIES II

Phantom occupies a unique position, at the apex of the luxury world. It represents the pinnacle of Rolls-Royce design, engineering, and craftsmanship.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars recently announced a new expression for Phantom Series II. The eighth generation of Phantom was presented in 2017. In creating this new expression, Rolls-Royce designers and engineers have been guided by the requests of clients, who have implored Rolls-Royce not to make any major changes to an already iconic motor car. In answer to these client demands, only the lightest of design touches, embellishments, and adaptations have been incorporated. Indeed, it is not about what should be changed, but rather what should be preserved and protected.

The most obvious and important feature to be retained is Phantom’s commanding presence. This has been further enhanced by a new polished horizontal line between the daytime running lights above the Pantheon Grille.

A subtle geometric change to the Pantheon Grille makes the ‘RR’ Badge of Honour and Spirit of Ecstasy mascot more prominent when viewed from the front. The grille itself is now illuminated, a feature debuted and popularised in Ghost. The headlights are graced with intricate laser-cut bezel starlights, creating a visual connection with the Starlight Headliner inside, and adding further surprise and delight to Phantom’s night-time presence.

Phantom’s side profile retains Rolls-Royce’s signature short front and long rear overhang, long wheelbase and broad c-pillar, the latter giving greater privacy for occupants. The silhouette preserves the elegant key lines running from the Spirit of Ecstasy to the tapering rear tail. The ‘split-belt’ line begins at the front fender and curves gently towards the rear door, emphasising the car’s long dash-to-axle proportions, before falling gently towards the lantern-like rear lamps. The heavily undercut ‘waft line’ creates a strong shadow, visually signalling the marque’s unequalled ‘Magic Carpet Ride’.

The side profile is further enhanced with a suite of new wheels. A 3D, milled, stainless steel wheel with triangular facets is available to commission in a fully or part-polished finish. Alternatively, Phantom may be graced with a truly elegant disc wheel, recalling the romance of 1920’s Rolls-Royce motor cars. This disc wheel is produced in both polished stainless steel and black lacquer, perfectly encapsulating the sense of flight on land.

Responding to Phantom clients who have previously requested a darkened chrome grille surround, black bonnet reins, windscreen surround and side frame finishers, these may now be commissioned. This aesthetic now enables Rolls-Royce to transform Phantom into the lightest of light or the darkest of dark appearances.

For this year’s Salon Privé, a highly Bespoke Phantom has been commissioned, presented in a classic Rolls-Royce two-tone colorway with Black over Monteverde green, with a Peony Pink coachline. Inside, a Scivaro Grey interior is offset by Peony Pink. The Obsydian Ayous open pore wood and canadel paneling present a contemporary yet warm look and feel.

ROLLS-ROYCE BLACK BADGE

Launched in 2016, Black Badge represents a subversive alter ego of the Rolls-Royce brand. Designed with more torque, control and power, Rolls-Royce Black Badge is for those who reject conformity and live on their own terms. It is for the innovators, trailblazers, rule-breakers — and above all — those who dare to be different. This permanent Bespoke series, which is available for Wraith, Dawn, Cullinan and Ghost, marries a noir aesthetic and highly contemporary interior materials to a more urgent, dynamic personality. For Salon Privé 2022, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars presents the most potent expression of a Rolls-Royce to date, Black Badge Ghost.

A vibrant St Tropez exterior finish was selected to signify the dramatic intent of this Black Badge Ghost commission. A striking combination of Scivaro Grey, Charles Blue and Mandarin confidently resolve the aesthetic interior.

As in previous years, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will lead the Tour Privé. For 2022, this rolling concourse will incorporate a 120-mile tour of the Cotswolds, led by Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost. Presented in a vivacious Twilight Purple, the signature Black Badge design flourishes, including a carbon fibre Spirit of Ecstasy, and 21-inch Black Badge wheels embolden the exterior aesthetic. Inside, Black leather creates a dramatic and bold impression, while Tailored Purple on the secondary panels and inner door panels, echo the exterior hue.