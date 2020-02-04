A lucky in love golf club is helping couples celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic golf and dining date.

Ramside Golf Club, Durham, has launched its Nine, Mine and Dine experience giving couples the chance to play golf together and enjoy a candlelit dinner in the clubhouse afterwards.

The club, part of Ramside Hall Hotel and Spa, has already proved to be lucky in love after two of its staff started dating, got engaged and had a baby.

Will Green, from Sunderland, was Clubhouse Manager when he met Golf Sales Executive Kirsty Green, from Durham, and hit it off.

They now have a one-year-old son and are planning their wedding for 2021 without any compromises needing to be made on surname.

“Ramside Golf Club will always be a special venue for Will and I. Everyone remembers where they first met and we worked together organising the club’s successful 9, Wine and Dine events every Summer.

It’s lovely that they are doing a Valentine’s version and encouraging couples to celebrate being in love with an afternoon on the golf course,” said Kirsty.

The Nine, Mine and Dine experience allows golfers to pair up with a non-golfer for a 9-hole competition. The golfer hits the shots from tee to green and the non-golfer does all the putting.

Helen Roseberry, Director of Golf at Ramside, said: “This is a fun way for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day and do something different by mixing golf with a candlelit dinner. If one partner has never played before it doesn’t matter, putting is the easy part. We’d love to welcome new faces to the club and introduce people to the sport in a relaxed, informal way.”

The golf is followed by a two-course meal and a glass of fizz in the Ramside Clubhouse.

Nine, Mine and Dine is on Friday February 14 and costs £27.90 per couple, tickets are available from Ramside Golf Club reception or by calling 0191 386 9514.

Players should arrive at Ramside Golf Club by 1.30pm for a 2pm tee off.