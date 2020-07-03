Rosedene, a childcare provider which operates across Tees Valley and North Yorkshire, is supporting the government’s drive to get all children back to education by launching a six-week summer holiday club and announcing its September opening dates for its nursery care provision.

The holiday club is aimed at five to 11-year olds and will run from 20 July to 29 August at the Rosedene sites in Easterside, Guisborough, Hardwick, Hemlington, Northallerton and Saltburn. Both full and half day sessions will be available.

Each week will follow a different theme, with daily activities, challenges and team competitions.

The holiday club aims to help children acclimatise to being back in a learning environment after an extended period away from school and to support parents who need childcare for their children over the summer.

Rosedene is also announcing that its Ormesby, Egglescliffe and Sunrise facilities will re-open for a settling in week ahead of the autumn term on 24 August, while its Kader site will open for the new term on 1 September. Rosedene are also very excited to be opening a brand new facility onsite at Broomfield School in Northallerton for the new term.

Alice McCullagh, director at Rosedene, said: “The majority of children will be returning to education in September, and we want to help them, and their parents, feel comfortable that this is safe and well-managed.

“Both the holiday club and the nurseries encourage children to become independent learners. Our environments are full of curious items, authentic resources, natural materials, and loose parts. This gives the children a wealth of opportunities for open ended play.. This is ideal, particularly for children who have felt anxious during such a difficult period or who have been unable to attend school or nursery for the past few months.

“We have already had a lot of interest from parents who are returning to work from furlough and are keen for their kids to start getting back into the routines they need for school or nursery, as well as from key workers, who we have supported by remaining open throughout the pandemic.

“Our staff have worked incredibly hard at the four hubs that remained open and we’re looking forward to welcoming children back to all of our sites across Tees Valley and North Yorkshire by September.”

For further information about the Rosedene holiday club, visit https://www.rosedenenurseries.co.uk/holiday-club and for nursery enquiries, contact booking@rosedenenurseries.co.uk.