Newcastle based Architecture group, Sadler Brown (SBG) ​has continued its expansion plans with the acquisition of long established Chester based practice Tweed Nuttall Warburton (TNW-Architecture)

The award winning group of Architectural companies, which specialise in the design of commercial, infrastructure and residential developments, have recently won a number of new major national contracts.

The timely acquisition of TNW-Architecture is seen as a perfect fit for the SBG’s growing work-force, geographic coverage, and sector expansion plans.

Managing Director, Tony Harmieson, SBG said “Despite such trying economic times for all, we are absolutely delighted to have been able to push on with the acquisition of Tweed Nuttall Warburton Architects, who have a fantastic reputation and history in the North West of England.

“This is our latest strategic acquisition to allow a more local client service in the North West. TNW has an unquestioned reputation spread over more than 40 years of delivering a broad range of high profile projects in this region, and across a number of our target sectors, so their fit is genuinely like hand-to-glove.

“Expanding our profile and foot-print via this acquisition will also allow us to grow our groups client base in the North West of England further, whilst continuing to provide an excellent level of design expertise for which we are now nationally renowned.

“I am personally delighted that as part of this deal John Tweed, one of the founding Partners of TNW, will continue his role of guiding the TNW team for the foreseeable future. With the country having been in lockdown for so long, I personally can’t wait to get out into this beautiful city and see our new clients in person.”

Founding Director, John Tweed added, “Over four decades the team at TNW has helped to shape a spectrum of heritage, education, commercial, agricultural and residential projects in Cheshire and North Wales.

“The senior team has a wealth of experience working closely with individual, corporate and institutional clients and co-ordinating the work of specialist environmental and construction professionals. By ​teaming up with Sadler Brown we have a huge opportunity to deliver for a wider range and scale of client than ever before. It’s all very exciting indeed.”

TNW were founded in 1980 by 3 original Partners, Tweed Nuttall & Warburton, and specialise in wide variety of building types and scale of projects; from large domestic extensions and alterations, to multi-million pound school refurbishments, offices, commercial and community buildings, elderly care environments and housing developments. They have extensive experience working in rural areas and sensitive heritage settings, tailoring services from simple feasibility studies through to full design, master planning, technical, procurement and contract administration.

Sadler Brown have won a number of stand-out commercial and residential design projects including new rail stations, infrastructure work for Nexus and Network Rail and other high-profile private residential projects.

SBG’s Head office is based in Newcastle’s Riverside Studios and they also have design studios in London, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh.