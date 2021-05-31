Northumbrian Water is investing in important maintenance and safety upgrades at Selset Reservoir this summer.

A £1.2m project is expected to get under way at the Teesdale site in June and run until December, subject to final approvals and local authority development certification.

The work will involve increasing the resilience of the dam wall, which requires the reduction of water levels in the reservoir. For safety reasons, this means the site will be closed to the public for the duration of the project.

However, this year has seen the re-opening of the majority of neighbouring Grassholme Waterside Park, with the exception of the dam wall and a small part of the North Shore, as work on that reservoir moves into its final stage, which is due to be completed in 2022. The re-opening brings Grassholme’s new angling facilities, which make the sport even more accessible for visitors, into use.

The work is being carried out by Northumbrian Water’s partner, Esh-Stantec.

Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager Mike Ciaraldi said: “This work will see us improve the resilience of the dam wall at Selset Reservoir.

“With the majority of Grassholme Waterside Park once again open to the public, with its new leisure amenities, this is a good time to carry out this work with minimal disruption to those who enjoy spending time in this part of Teesdale.

“We would urge people to respect the closure of the site and take the opportunity to visit Grassholme, or one of our other Teesdale reservoirs, while this work is being carried out, and our leisure team look forward to welcoming them back to Selset later in the year.”

Updates on the project will be posted at www.nwlcommunityportal.co.uk.