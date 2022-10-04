Putting safety first

One of Northumberland’s largest manufacturing employers, Essity Prudhoe Mill, has strengthened its senior management team with two new appointments.

Kevin Gilroy joins the toilet tissue and paper-towel maker in the newly-created role of RESH manager – where he will oversee all Risk, Environment, Safety & Health compliance programmes.

He was formerly group health & safety manager at Emtelle – one of Europe’s largest cabling and ducting manufacturers – and was health, safety and environment manager at Avery Dennison in Cramlington for ten years before that.

At the same time, Lee Feetham has been appointed as site engineer with responsibility for all areas of engineering and maintenance.

He joins Essity from Greggs plc where he was engineering manager, with responsibility for the installation and commissioning of all plant services including fire protection systems and the creation of new work and safety procedures.

Prior to that, he spent more than 20 years at Procter & Gamble in various engineering management roles, as well as managing risk issues, coordinating safety programmes and writing safety permits.

Prudhoe Mill manager Tony Richards said: “Lee and Kevin have joined the business at a critical time as we expand and develop the Prudhoe site with a series of multi-million pound investments.

“We are in the process of building a world-wide RESH framework that will help create a safe and healthy working environment at all of our mills, offices, warehouses or any other facility.

“Our global objective is to create a culture that puts safety first – resulting in a zero-incident workplace for our employees, contractors and visitors and one where we work together to negate the risk of fire, explosions or occupational illness as well as protecting the environment.”