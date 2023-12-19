Safety Spotlight : 7 Expert Tips to Keep Your Workplace Safe Over the Holidays

7 Tips to Keep Your Workplace Safe Over the Holidays

Keep your workplace safe over the holidays with our expert advice. Discover essential expert tips from experts at Rightio, to ensure a seamless return to work

The holiday season is fast approaching, and as your team gears up for a well-deserved break, it’s crucial to ensure that your workplace is safely closed before locking the doors. Beyond the festivities, there are practical steps to take to protect your assets, enhance security, and promote energy efficiency.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through our top seven tips to safeguard your office, warehouse, or workplace during the holidays.

1. Ensure Fire Safety

Keep your workplace safe from unwanted fires! Before locking the doors, conduct a thorough check of all fire safety equipment. Ensure fire extinguishers are within easy reach, alarms are functioning correctly, and emergency exits are clear. Schedule a fire drill to refresh everyone’s memory on evacuation procedures, providing peace of mind during the holiday closure.

2. Protect the Power

If you’re completely closing for the holidays, it may be worth investing in an Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) to safeguard vital systems. A UPS ensures continuous power, preventing data loss and potential damage to equipment in case of unexpected power outages. It’s an investment that pays off in the reliability and longevity of your electronic systems.

3. Temperature Control

While it’s tempting to turn the heating off completely, it’s essential to find a balance when preparing for office shutdown. Set the thermostat to a moderate temperature to prevent freezing or overheating. This not only protects your equipment but also helps to avoid issues like burst pipes, ensuring a smooth return to work after the holidays. Having problems with your boiler? Get in touch with your local engineer today to make sure you have a seamless shutdown!

Additionally, it’s a good idea to switch off the water within the building from the stop tap. Michael Wood, Head of Network Delivery at Rightio warns, “with the cold setting in and your premises closing over the festive period, water within pipes can freeze in unheated areas such as roof spaces or warehouses. This can have catastrophic effects on your equipment, premises, and stock. Prevent this from happening by shutting off the water before you leave by simply opening a tap then turning the stop cock off. Allow the water in the system to drain away and the open tap should stop. This will remove all but small amounts of water from the pipes and will prevent them from bursting should there be a freeze.” Also, “Remember to turn off your heating at the controls if you decide to shut off the water.”

4. Energy Efficiency

Before you close the doors to your workplace for the holidays, make sure to go around and turn off “vampire appliances” – devices that continue to draw power even when not in use. The main offenders are chargers, printers, microwaves, TVs, routers, and other non-essential equipment. This not only conserves energy but minimises the risk of electrical fires and reduces your overall energy bill.

5. Timed Lights

Enhance your security and warn off unwanted visitors by setting up timed lights. Create a schedule that mimics your normal working hours to deter potential intruders. Timed lights not only function as a deterrent but also save energy by avoiding unnecessary illumination during the entire holiday period.

6. Security Measures

Before closing, it’s a good idea to conduct a thorough security check. Ensure all windows and doors are securely locked. Looking for an upgrade to your current lock system for an added layer of protection? Find a local locksmith to help minimise the risk of break-ins, theft, and vandalism during the holiday closure.

7. Backups and Data Protection

While protecting the physical business is crucial, so is protecting your data security. Ensure that sensitive data is protected and consider implementing additional cybersecurity measures. This proactive approach minimises the risk of data loss and means there are no data nightmares when you return to work.

As you wind down for your holiday break, putting together a plan for your workplace security will safeguard not only your assets and data but also your peace of mind. By following these tips, you’ll not only ensure the safety of your workplace but also set the stage for a seamless return to work