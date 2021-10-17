Electric mobility pioneer Saietta to become exclusive supplier of advanced in-wheel traction motors to Electric Assisted Vehicles (EAV)

First application of Saietta’s technology for EAV will be the company’s breakthrough Lightweight Inner-City Solution (LINCS) vehicle

Lightweight, compact, highly efficient and delivering high torque density at low-voltage, Saietta’s Axial Flux Technology (AFT) electric motors are the ideal fit for in-wheel designs and applications

The AFT 140 electric motor has been designed to be a mass-producible and cost-effective solution for in-wheel architectures

Saietta has already demonstrated the potential of its AFT in-wheel motor capability by developing a smart mobility tech demonstrator platform

The partnership with EAV further underscores Saietta’s belief that in-wheel motor technology is the ideal fit for last mile e-commerce delivery vehicles, refuse collection and autonomous people carriers

Oxfordshire, UK, 27 September 2021 – Saietta Group plc (Saietta), specialists in high-tech advanced e-mobility propulsion, is to help develop a next-generation zero-emissions inner-city transport solution in collaboration with Electric Assisted Vehicles (EAV), a market leader in lightweight vehicle engineering and sustainable technologies.

The Saietta and EAV collaboration aims to accelerate the widespread adoption of e-mobility solutions within inner city areas and congested town centres, in the process reducing harmful pollutants and emissions.

The collaboration will first centre on EAV’s Lightweight Inner-City Solution (LINCS) vehicle, which incorporates a modular lightweight skateboard-style platform intended to be an emissions free alternative to the traditional transit van in urban environments.

By electrifying this type of important commercial transportation first, delivery operations in congested, built-up areas will transform into zero-emission networks that also realize a huge reduction in noise pollution.

True in-wheel benefits

EAV approached Saietta to be part of the LINCS architecture and prototype development phase having seen the clear potential of the high-tech Axial Flux Technology (AFT) electric motors when applied as in-wheel traction applications.

Smart mobility platform manufacturers typically position electric motors outboard but not in-wheel. However, the circular ‘pancake’ shape of Saietta’s AFT motors is an ideal fit to achieve a fully in-wheel design. The AFT 140 motors have been engineered to deliver the power and torque required at low-voltage, making them a significantly safer solution than using high-voltage alternatives.

Earlier this year, Saietta demonstrated the potential of its AFT technology as an in-wheel motor application by developing its own smart mobility platform. Located at the four corners of a platform, the AFT in-wheel electric motors provide excellent manoeuvrability, flexibility, modularity and four-wheel drive capability. The Saietta technology is also effective at regenerative braking, which puts energy back into the battery pack, thereby extending the range on a single charge.

Saietta believes that AFT in-wheel motors are an optimal fit for inner city electric and autonomous vehicles and offer platform developers a viable lightweight and cost-efficient path to sustainable electric propulsion.

Having successfully listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market earlier this year, raising proceeds of £37.5 million with a market capitalisation of £102.1 million at the issue price, Saietta’s momentum continues to gather pace following the agreement with EAV.

“The rapid progress since we revealed our range of AFT motors late last year has been maintained with commercial, product and R&D progress continuing on all fronts,” said Wicher Kist, Chief Executive Officer at Saietta. “The high level of industry interest in our AFT technology since IPO has been remarkable, and we are therefore deliberately being careful and targeted as we select our initial customers and partners.

“The growing collaboration with EAV on the development of its LINCS platform will help showcase how effective Saietta in-wheel motors can be for lightweight commercial vehicles and we hope could become a significant revenue opportunity in its own right.

“We have demonstrated that Saietta can reduce axial flux electric drivetrain cost without diminishing performance, which is essential if EVs are to become more accessible for mass market consumers across a wider range of vehicle platforms from lightweight to commercial.”