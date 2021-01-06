A desire to do things differently was the driving force behind Sam Piplica’s decision to become his own boss.

Chartered Surveyor Sam launched his business, Sam Piplica Surveying Limited at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC), with a mission to become nothing less than the most helpful surveying company in England.

Sam’s decision to go it alone stemmed from his ambition to raise industry standards and give residential and commercial customers clear and understandable advice that they can then action to solve their property problems.

He said: “Running my own business, rather than working for someone else, means I can give my customers the quality services I think they deserve. So many firms take a copy and paste approach to their reports that leave customers confused about what to do next. I set up my business to break that mould.”

Sam’s emphasis on providing a helpful service to customers comes ahead of a new Home Survey Standard, due to be introduced by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in March 2021, in response to customer complaints about inconsistency in services across the UK.

Sam added: “RICS concluded people aren’t getting what they want from their survey reports and they don’t understand the process. What’s wanted by customers and what is provided is often disjointed. The new UK survey standard will help to address this but it’s good to know I’m already ahead of the curve.

“Buying a home is the biggest investment most of us make in our lifetime and it’s our job as surveyors to assist in assessing the condition of that property to ensure customers are making a sound investment.”

Sam moved operations to Open Space, the BIC’s co-working facility at its business park in Sunderland, during lockdown after a period running the company from his home in South Shields. And after a surge in business, he is focused on expanding in 2021.

He said: “Moving into Open Space has made a massive difference to my business. It’s provided the professional environment I need during the working day as well as the camaraderie of other business owners and the support of business advisers.

“And it’s good to know that the BIC can provide me with plenty of flexible options when it comes to growing the business and taking on new staff. Recruiting your first staff is a big move at any point, but especially now, given how unpredictable the world has become.”

Donna Surtees, Centre Manager at the North East BIC, said: “It’s great to see Sam’s business going from strength to strength, and his success is clearly testament to the importance he places on providing quality customer service.

“Here at the BIC, we are acutely aware of the shifting needs of businesses as they adapt to life after Covid and the different demands they have on their work spaces. Sam is a great example of the many entrepreneurs we’ll support to successfully grow his business against this backdrop.”

For more information about Sam Piplica Surveying visit sampiplica-surveying.com

Find out more about the flexible space options available at the BIC.