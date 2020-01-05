Samsung’s Ultra HD Viewing Experience enhanced with ATSC 3.0, the latest in broadcast TV technology standard

London, UK – January 4, 2020 – Samsung Electronics announced today that its upcoming 2020 QLED 8K television lineup will offer ATSC 3.0 tuners. This next-generation broadcast standard provides consumers higher resolution, more realistic audio and interactive experiences, designed to usher in a new era of over-the-air transmission TV broadcasting.

“Samsung is constantly transforming the technology we put in front of our consumers to give them the ultimate home entertainment experience, so leading this endeavor was a natural step,” said Hyogun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0 enhances the at-home viewing experience for our 2020 QLED 8K owners and beyond. We’re excited to see how the standard steers our broadcast partners into developing content and experiences for our 8K ecosystem. We are just beginning to scratch the surface and are excited about the full potential enabled by ATSC 3.0.”

One of the key benefits and improvements of NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0 over the current ATSC 1.0 standard is its potential to receive and playback content in up to 4K resolution, rather than just Full HD that is currently available. This ensures that Samsung QLED 8K owners are able to playback 4K broadcasts and content when the signals are transmitted.

Alongside the vivid resolution, NEXTGEN TV brings audiences a more engaging and realistic audio experience. The standard’s Multi-Channel Object Audio and Dialogue Enhancement features give users louder and clearer sound enabling immersive experience in addition to the traditional surround sound. The standard also revamps the capabilities with enhanced content and added information.

Samsung has been at the forefront of development efforts around high-resolution broadcast for years. The company has also been working with Pearl TV and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) on testing new features and broadcasting experimental transmissions, across many industry events and collaborations. These efforts have ensured that Samsung is leading the world with the best in class Ultra HD viewing experiences and have given broadcasters the ability to continue innovation within the 8K ecosystem.

For more information on Samsung’s 2020 QLED TV lineup and NEXTGEN TV, please visit www.samsung.com/uk.