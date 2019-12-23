MR AND MRS Santa Claus visited a Hartlepool care home to surprise residents with an early Christmas present.

Gill and Terry McCormack, from Mason’s Funeral Directors, dressed as the festive duo to deliver boxes of chocolates to residents and staff at Queens Meadow Care Home, on Stockton Road.

Julie Armstrong, home manager at Queens Meadow Care Home, said: “The residents’ were overjoyed and had a really lovely afternoon.

“The home would like to thank Mason’s Funeral Directors for making this happen.”