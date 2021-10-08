Lotherton announces special sixth anniversary Christmas Experience with an extra sprinkle of festive magic and a record-breaking start to the festivities

Popular family attraction, Lotherton, has announced that Santa will return to the heart of Yorkshire this Christmas with a very special guest. Yes, for the first time ever Mrs Claus will join her husband to sprinkle more magic than ever before across the region for a very special sixth anniversary of the sell-out Christmas Experience.

From 27 November 2021 to 2 January 2022, The Christmas Experience will return for its sixth fantastic year, and the elves have been busy tweaking the tinsel and adding the last sprinkle of festive fairy dust to make this year even more magical than ever after a challenging 2021.

It’s been a record-breaking start to the festivities, with more than 15,000 tickets for the Christmas Experience at Lotherton sold in just seven days.

While Mr and Mrs Claus are dusting off their suits and boots, ready for an immersive family experience that visitors will never forget, Santa’s diary is filling up fast with families across Yorkshire looking to make this the most magical Christmas yet.

Mrs Claus will take up residence in Lotherton’s kitchens where she will be decorating gingerbread and sprinkling some extra magic over the House’s festivities. She’ll also be supervising those cheeky elves as they bring back Christmas crafts in the Stables where children – and creatively minded grown-ups – will be able to decorate a Christmas Eve plate or make Christmas decorations.

Returning to the joy and magic of a traditional Christmas, visitors will enjoy a new and exciting festive woodland walk through the grounds of the stunning Lotherton estate. Revellers will journey through the winding paths filled with twinkling lights and enchanting larger than life installations of Christmas traditions including a giant Christmas cracker, the chance to step inside a Christmas card, adventure through a snow globe tunnel and explore a maze of presents.

Tread quietly and you may be able to hear the fairies giggling and whispering in their secret hideaway Fairy Dell, before exploring the stunning Hall decked in all its festive finery. With tickets starting from just £4.40, visitors can marvel at an Edwardian Christmas table, go on a Christmas Tree hunt in the Hall, and explore the lives of the Gascoigne family from the late 1700’s.

And of course, no Christmas Experience would be complete without a visit to the main man himself. Santa will be in The Elf Village ‘Under The Wishing Tree’, waiting to greet boys and girls, hear their yuletide wishes and give them a special early Christmas gift. Pre-school children will also have the opportunity to visit Santa in his cabin during the day.

The Christmas Experience opens on 27 November 2021 and is run by Lotherton and Breeze. Tickets are available now, with a number of visit options; early booking is highly recommended as spaces are limited and strictly on a pre-booking only, time-slotted system.

Fly over to www.thechristmasexperience.co.uk to find out more and book a magical trip.